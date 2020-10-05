Boston College vs. Pitt: Weekly Kickoff

The Eagles need to turn the page from Saturday's loss as they get ready for a new type of challenge as the Pitt Panthers come to Chestnut Hill. The Panthers (2-1), are going to be a new type of challenge for the Eagles. Featuring one of the best defenses in the conference, Pitt should be a tough test for the Boston College offensive line.

This is a team that Boston College fans should be very familiar with. Last season in a must win game, Steve Addazio's squad won a defensive battle 26-19 in a game that looked like it would save the head coach's job. He was fired less than 24 hours after the game ended.

However, Pitt is coming off easily their worst performance of the season as they lost to NC State on Saturday 30-29. In that game, the once vaunted Panthers defense was shredded by Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary who threw for four touchdowns, including the game winner with 23 seconds remaining.

But before last weekend's game, Pitt's defense had been downright miserly. They suffocated Austin Peay allowing only 137 yards, Syracuse 171, and even Louisville's strong offense was held to 223 yards. Even with last weekend's blunder against the Pack they are still second in the country. This defensive unit will easily be the best Boston College has faced this season.

The Panthers also lead the country in sacks with 19. While Patrick Jones II leads the team with four, it has been a total team effort. Eleven Pitt defenders have at least a share of a sack already this season.

On top of the defense, Pitt has tough quarterback in Kenny Pickett. Against NC State last weekend he threw for 411 yards, and like Sam Howell last week can escape the pocket to extend plays. Also like the Tar Heels, Pitt has a pair of wide receivers that the BC secondary is going to need to pay extra attention to. DJ Turner and Jordan Attison have combined for 40 catches already in this young season.

In a season of tests, this game will be a new one for Boston College. They already faced two elite defensive linemen against Duke. Now they have to face one of the best defensive units in the country. Can quarterback Phil Jurkovec continue his magic against a merciless defense? How will the offensive line handle this challenge? Can the defense continue to hold strong against a solid offense?

Again, we will have to wait until Saturday to find out.

