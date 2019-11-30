Boston College vs. Pitt: Game Thread And Live Blog

Welcome to the 2019 regular season finale between the Pitt Panthers and Boston College Eagles which has major ramifications on the end of the year and the program itself.

Gametime: 3:30 pm

Television: ACCN

Listen: WEEI 93.7 FM

Spread: Pittsburgh (-8.5)

Weather: Cloudy, high of 43

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish game here in our weekly Gameday Open Thread.

Hate a call by Steve Addazio? Have thoughts about his tenure at Boston College? Want to talk about a long AJ Dillon run? Sound off below and dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the BC Maven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Maven community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game.

Follow Us On Social Media:

If you haven't followed BC Maven on the socials you are missing out on all the fun! Like our site page on Facebook, and you can also follow BC Maven on Twitter, follow editor AJ Black on Twitter as well. And we now have an Instagram account, which you will want to check out as well for even more Boston College content.

Gameday Links

Final Thoughts and Predictions - Boston College and Pitt

For Steve Addazio, Saturday Is About Continuing Same Gameplan

Welcome to Pitt Week!

Boston College Football: One More Game To Go Then What?

Pregame Notes:

-Steve Addazio invited his former OL from Florida and current Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Maurkice Pouncey to a team meeting to speak with players

-Pitt's leading tackler Paris Ford will miss the first half of the game due to a targeting call last week.