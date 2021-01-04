Eagles in the NFL: Final Regular Season Edition
The NFL regular season is officially over and here is how some of the Eagles did to wrap up the year in football
Zach Allen
Position: Defensive End
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Week 17: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, one pass defense
2020 Recap: 20 solo tackles on the season, along with a pair of sacks.
Anthony Castonzo
Position: Tackle
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Week 17: Missed game due to injury
2020 Recap: Started 12 games for the Colts this season, placed on IR
AJ Dillon
Position: Running Back
Team: Green Bay Packers
Week 17: 1 rush for 3 yards in win over Chicago Bears
2020 Recap: 46 rushes for 242 yards, 5.3 yards per carry, two touchdowns. Missed part of the season due to COVID-19.
Will Harris
Position: Safety
Team: Detroit Lions
Week 17: 1 tackle, one pass defended
2020 Recap: 26 tackles, one pass defended
John Johnson
Position: Safety
Team: LA Rams
Week 17: Four tackles
2020 Recap: 73 solo tackles, one interception and eight pass defenses.
Harold Landry
Position: Defensive End
Team: Tennessee Titans
Week 17: 4 tackles, two QB hits, and one sack
2020 recap: 46 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks and an interception on the season.
Chris Lindstrom
Position: Guard
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Week 17: Started at guard in 44-27 loss to Tampa Bay Bucs
2020 Recap: Started every game at guard this season for the Falcons.
Matt Milano
Position: Linebacker
Team: Buffalo Bills
Week 17: 5 tackles in big win for Buffalo
2020 Recap: 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception
Matt Ryan
Position: Quarterback
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Week 17: 265 yards passing, two touchdowns and zero interceptions
2020 Recap: Threw for 4,581 yards (4th in NFL), along with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In a year that was exceedingly poor for the Falcons, Ryan had a solid season. But will it be his last one with the Birds?
Justin Simmons
Position: Safety
Team: Denver Broncos
Week 17: Three tackles, two pass defenses, one interception
2020 Recap: A Pro Bowler with 77 tackles, nine pass defenses and five interceptions (good for fourth in the NFL). Simmons has established himself as one of the best safeties in league.
Jeff Smith
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: New York Jets
Week 17: Played but did not record a catch
2020 Recap: 17 catches for 167 yards
Tommy Sweeney
Position: Tight End
Team: Buffalo Bills
2020 Recap: Missed all of 2020 due to injury/COVID-19, and was diagnosed with heart condition
