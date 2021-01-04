Eagles in the NFL: Final Regular Season Edition

How did the Eagles do this season in the NFL? We take one last look

The NFL regular season is officially over and here is how some of the Eagles did to wrap up the year in football

Zach Allen

Position: Defensive End

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Week 17: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, one pass defense

2020 Recap: 20 solo tackles on the season, along with a pair of sacks.

Anthony Castonzo

Position: Tackle

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Week 17: Missed game due to injury

2020 Recap: Started 12 games for the Colts this season, placed on IR

AJ Dillon

Position: Running Back

Team: Green Bay Packers

Week 17: 1 rush for 3 yards in win over Chicago Bears

2020 Recap: 46 rushes for 242 yards, 5.3 yards per carry, two touchdowns. Missed part of the season due to COVID-19.

Will Harris

Position: Safety

Team: Detroit Lions

Week 17: 1 tackle, one pass defended

2020 Recap: 26 tackles, one pass defended

John Johnson

Position: Safety

Team: LA Rams

Week 17: Four tackles

2020 Recap: 73 solo tackles, one interception and eight pass defenses.

Harold Landry

Position: Defensive End

Team: Tennessee Titans

Week 17: 4 tackles, two QB hits, and one sack



2020 recap: 46 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks and an interception on the season.

Chris Lindstrom

Position: Guard

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Week 17: Started at guard in 44-27 loss to Tampa Bay Bucs

2020 Recap: Started every game at guard this season for the Falcons.

Matt Milano

Position: Linebacker

Team: Buffalo Bills

Week 17: 5 tackles in big win for Buffalo

2020 Recap: 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks and an interception

Matt Ryan

Position: Quarterback

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Week 17: 265 yards passing, two touchdowns and zero interceptions

2020 Recap: Threw for 4,581 yards (4th in NFL), along with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In a year that was exceedingly poor for the Falcons, Ryan had a solid season. But will it be his last one with the Birds?

Justin Simmons

Position: Safety

Team: Denver Broncos

Week 17: Three tackles, two pass defenses, one interception

2020 Recap: A Pro Bowler with 77 tackles, nine pass defenses and five interceptions (good for fourth in the NFL). Simmons has established himself as one of the best safeties in league.

Jeff Smith

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: New York Jets

Week 17: Played but did not record a catch

2020 Recap: 17 catches for 167 yards

Tommy Sweeney

Position: Tight End

Team: Buffalo Bills

2020 Recap: Missed all of 2020 due to injury/COVID-19, and was diagnosed with heart condition

**Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!**

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI