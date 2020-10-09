SI.com
BCBulletin
The BC Bulletin Podcast: Falling Short to UNC and Previewing Pitt

A.J. Black

In today's episode of the BC Bulletin Podcast, hosts AJ Black and Eric Hoffses recap last week's tough loss to UNC. It was a hard one to swallow, and the Eagles almost pulled off the upset, but fell short. The hosts talk about the game, the encouragement they saw, and the differences between Jeff Hafley and previous coaches in close games. 

The hosts also talk about the upcoming game against Pitt. The Panthers, sitting at 3-1, have an excellent defense. We look at what makes this group so dangerous, but why we believe the Eagles match up incredibly well in one key area. We evaluate Pat Narduzzi as a coach, and look at the career of quarterback Kenny Pickett. The show wraps up with Eric making his prediction for the week. 

(We apologize for the lateness of the podcast this week, one of the hosts lost power the day of recording and production had to be pushed)

The BC Bulletin podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and is now available on Spotify. Make sure to rate, subscribe and review the podcast, it will help other fans find our podcast. And make sure to recommend us to any of your BC family and friends.

But if you don't want to listen on an app, it can be listened to below by steaming it on our website. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

BC upsets Pitt and wins and important ACC Game!

30-22

Football

