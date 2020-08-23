SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Boston College Football Practice Observations and Notes (8/22)

A.J. Black

Boston College held their fifteenth practice of the summer on Saturday, under the warm sun in Alumni Stadium. While the media were not allowed to be at the practice, there were some interesting notes to take away.  Yesterday the team held scrimmage like conditions during practice, with officials. "It was our hardest practice physically and mentally," Coach Hafley said to the media. 

* Phil Jurkovec hurt the defense both with his legs and his arm during today's session. The transfer quarterback hit multiple passes to tight end Hunter Long. He also threw the pass that was wrangled in with a crazy one handed catch by Ethon Williams. This is the second huge catch mentioned in the past two days by a BC receiver (the other by Taji Johnson). 

* Chibueze "Boozie" Onwuka, a graduate transfer defensive tackle from Buffalo continues to have a strong summer with a sack and tackle for loss with Marcus Valdez. Brandon Barlow mentioned him yesterday during his interview, talking about how powerful he is. 

* In terms of plays by the defense, DT Bryce Morais had a tackle for a loss, Paul Theobald scooped up a fumble, interceptions by Mike Palmer and Deon Jones. True freshman defensive back Kam Arnold also had a pass break up. 

* The kicking game was on display outside. Transfer Stephen Ruiz from New Mexico had the longest of the day at 43 yards. 

* Interesting tidbit in the notes was that running back David Bailey has "slimmed down" due to his work with strength and conditioning coach Phil Matusz. While the numbers don't really reflect this on the roster information online, weight can change during the rigors of practice. As a player who has relied on his size, it will be worth watching how Bailey's game evolves. 

* Sunday is an off day for the team, so there won't be any media availability

Interviews 

Chibueze "Boozie" Onwuka

Hunter Long

Videos and Photos courtesy of BCEagles.com

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Football Practice Report: Reports and Notes (8/20)

A look at today's practice, and some of the names that popped up on the report

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Lands Commitment From ATH Cole Batson

The Eagles landed a solid hybrid out of California today, their 19th commit of the class

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Cole Batson: Scouting Report of New BC Commit

A look at the newest commitment for Boston College, with a scouting report from SI All American

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

Boston College Football Practice Report and Notes (8/21)

A look at today's practice in Chestnut Hill.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Football Games To Be Without Fans in September

Currently this ruling doesn’t impact any games, but could be extended to October

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Watch: Brandon Barlow & David Bailey Speak with the Media After Practice

A look at what the pair had to say after practice on Friday

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Jackson Ness

A look at a young defensive end looking to climb the depth chart

A.J. Black

NCAA Council Approves Extra Year of Eligibility To All Fall Athletes

The council approved the new measure, which will give all fall athletes an extra year of eligibility

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Noah Jordan-Williams

A look at a wide receiver who has shown flashes, but really hasn't found a consistent role at Boston College. Will that change this year?

A.J. Black

Watch: Center Alec Lindstrom & S Deon Jones Speak To Reporters After Practice

Hear what the pair had to say after Thursday's practice

A.J. Black