Boston College Football Practice Observations and Notes (8/22)

Boston College held their fifteenth practice of the summer on Saturday, under the warm sun in Alumni Stadium. While the media were not allowed to be at the practice, there were some interesting notes to take away. Yesterday the team held scrimmage like conditions during practice, with officials. "It was our hardest practice physically and mentally," Coach Hafley said to the media.

* Phil Jurkovec hurt the defense both with his legs and his arm during today's session. The transfer quarterback hit multiple passes to tight end Hunter Long. He also threw the pass that was wrangled in with a crazy one handed catch by Ethon Williams. This is the second huge catch mentioned in the past two days by a BC receiver (the other by Taji Johnson).

* Chibueze "Boozie" Onwuka, a graduate transfer defensive tackle from Buffalo continues to have a strong summer with a sack and tackle for loss with Marcus Valdez. Brandon Barlow mentioned him yesterday during his interview, talking about how powerful he is.

* In terms of plays by the defense, DT Bryce Morais had a tackle for a loss, Paul Theobald scooped up a fumble, interceptions by Mike Palmer and Deon Jones. True freshman defensive back Kam Arnold also had a pass break up.

* The kicking game was on display outside. Transfer Stephen Ruiz from New Mexico had the longest of the day at 43 yards.

* Interesting tidbit in the notes was that running back David Bailey has "slimmed down" due to his work with strength and conditioning coach Phil Matusz. While the numbers don't really reflect this on the roster information online, weight can change during the rigors of practice. As a player who has relied on his size, it will be worth watching how Bailey's game evolves.

* Sunday is an off day for the team, so there won't be any media availability

Interviews

Chibueze "Boozie" Onwuka

Hunter Long

Videos and Photos courtesy of BCEagles.com

