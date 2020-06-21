Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Wide Receiver Zay Flowers

As we get closer to the start of the college football season BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we cover wide receiver Zay Flowers .

Previously Covered:

#3 Cornerback Jason Maitre

Zay Flowers was a revelation in 2019. As a true freshman at wide receiver he immediately burst on to the scene with a huge game against Virginia Tech. He broke open the game with a 33 yards touchdown catch that showcased his speed and hands. By the end of the game Boston College nation were talking about the quick wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He had his moments throughout the year, but because of the injury to quarterback Anthony Brown and Steve Addazio's reliance on the run game, he never truly had another huge game. But there is so much more there, he's a play maker with speed rarely found at Boston College, and a good offensive scheme will find a way to get him the ball, and get it to him often.

He finished his freshman campaign with 22 receptions for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

Stellar

New offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. has to see what a weapon Flowers is and figures out a way to get him the ball frequently. He explodes for a full season of big plays, including multiple scoring plays as Boston College re-establishes a balanced passing attack. He becomes one of the most explosive playmakers in the ACC.

Standard

Like 2019 he makes a handful of big plays, and has a few more games where he is featured. However, he doesn't become the consistent play threat that many thought he could become.

Subpar

Flowers never finds a role in the new offense, and is mired in inconsistent play.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.