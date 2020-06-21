BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Wide Receiver Zay Flowers

A.J. Black

As we get closer to the start of the college football season BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we cover wide receiver Zay Flowers .

Previously Covered:
#3 Cornerback Jason Maitre

Zay Flowers was a revelation in 2019. As a true freshman at wide receiver he immediately burst on to the scene with a huge game against Virginia Tech. He broke open the game with a 33 yards touchdown catch that showcased his speed and hands. By the end of the game Boston College nation were talking about the quick wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.  

He had his moments throughout the year, but because of the injury to quarterback Anthony Brown and Steve Addazio's reliance on the run game, he never truly had another huge game. But there is so much more there, he's a play maker with speed rarely found at Boston College, and a good offensive scheme will find a way to get him the ball, and get it to him often.

He finished his freshman campaign with 22 receptions for 341 yards and three touchdowns. 

Stellar

New offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. has to see what a weapon Flowers is and figures out a way to get him the ball frequently. He explodes for a full season of big plays, including multiple scoring plays as Boston College re-establishes a balanced passing attack. He becomes one of the most explosive playmakers in the ACC. 

Standard

Like 2019 he makes a handful of big plays, and has a few more games where he is featured. However, he doesn't become the consistent play threat that many thought he could become. 

Subpar

Flowers never finds a role in the new offense, and is mired in inconsistent play. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Jason Maitre in 2020

The start of our player previews, begins with Jason Maitre a cornerback looking to take a big step forward in 2020

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

2022 Defensive End Jihaad Campbell "Can't Wait" to Visit Boston College

Defensive end out of New Jersey is excited by Boston College offer and spoke to us about his process

A.J. Black

Boston College Offers '22 Texas Linebacker Trevell Johnson

BC Bulletin spoke with the sophomore shortly after his offer to get his impression of Boston College and his recruiting process

A.J. Black

Boston College and Ohio State Football Series Delayed Again

The Eagles and Buckeyes delay their series for the third time as it looks like the series may never happen.

A.J. Black

20 on '20: New Names to Watch Out for on Defense

A look at some other names that could be finding their way onto the field in 2020.

A.J. Black

NCAA Approves New Practice Schedules For Football, Basketball and Other Sports

The NCAA approved a few new policies that will help get college sports back off the ground after they were halted by COVID19

A.J. Black

Boston College Make Offer To '22 Playmaker Treyveon Longmire

Out of Kentucky comes an offer to a true playmaker that should excite the Eagles fanbase.

A.J. Black

Six Boston College Commits Receive Ratings On 247sports.com

The previously unranked Eagles now have their star rankings, and one is very close to a four star.

A.J. Black

20 on '20: Impact Freshmen This Upcoming Season

Looking at the true freshman to see who could be immediately could become contributors for the Eagles.

A.J. Black

by

bccheese

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: June 16, 2020

A look at some of the newest offers that Boston College gave out over the past 24 hours.

A.J. Black