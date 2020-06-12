BCBulletin
20 on '20: Boston College's Deepest Position Group

A.J. Black

College football has opened up around the country, and as we await the Eagles return to Chestnut Hill it is time to look at some topics surrounding the team. 

Do we highlight questions that need to be answered by the new staff? Perhaps we look at the biggest concerns with a team returning many starters and contributors but has specific questions needing to be answered at key positions?

In that light, BC Bulletin presents its "20 on '20" series where we dissect (you guessed it) 20 topics pertaining to the football program. 

Topic No. 1 of 20: Which Position Group is the Deepest for Boston College?

When looking at a team's depth it is important to look beyond the starters. After all football is a brutal game, where injuries are going to and will happen. For today's discussion I am going to look at players who have already played in a game and could step in and start when needed. 

Based off of my criteria, there is one position that stands out above the rest, the linebackers. According to the depth chart, there are at least six linebackers who have had significant in game experience. Max Richardson, Isaiah McDuffie, John Lamot all are projected to be the starters, and all three have at least one season of being the starter at their position. On top of that each bring a skill set that make this trio incredibly dangerous, especially with a new defensive minded coach. Richardson and McDuffie are both playmakers, while Lamot is the "thumper" in the group. 

Joseph Sparacio was thrusted into the starting role last year after the injury to McDuffie and while he struggled at times, he was only a redshirt freshman. He gained valuable in game experience as a starter, which should make him a valuable contributor in 2020. Vinny DePalma played in all thirteen games, starting in one. He made 33 tackles and started to show a real presence on the field. Paul Theobald Jr. also played in all 13 games last season. 

In addition to the six players who all have solid to extensive playing experience, there are a pair of linebackers to watch as well. Hugh Davis is a name to watch for, and true freshman Korey Smith is a four star recruit with high expectations. For three positions, that is eight players who could step in at any time any be productive. 

Honorable Mention: The offensive line. Four starters that are returning from last season, however they lost some points because the backups aren't as proven as the linebackers 

