Way Too Early Depth Charts: Projecting Boston College's QB Order

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group at Boston College and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we start off with the quarterback position.

Starter: Phil Jurkovec (Jr.)

This isn't much of a surprise here, as Phil Jurkovec not only solidified his role as the Eagles starter, but put himself in contention as one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC conference. In 2020 he threw for over 2500 yards with 17 touchdowns in the air, and three on the ground. A big physical signal caller, Jurkovec was tough to take down, and led the country in big plays made under pressure according to Pro Football Focus. He certainly wasn't perfect, but if he steps up and makes improvements in his progression, accuracy and reads, he could take Boston College to a whole new level in 2021.

Become a BC Bulletin Premium Member, and get access to all of our exclusive news, interviews, evaluations and predictions. First month is just $1 and includes access to our members only Discord channel!

Backup: Dennis Grosel (Gr.)

The Ohio native could be one of the best backups in the ACC heading into 2021. Over the past two seasons he has been thrust into the starting roles due to injuries to Anthony Brown in '19 and Jurkovec in '20. He tied Boston College's single game passing yard record, with 520 against Virginia in the season finale last season. Has all the intangibles you would want in a quarterback, he's tough and a leader on the field. However the physical traits have started to grow as well. Hopefully Jurkovec can stay healthy for an entire season, but if he can't Grosel will be ready to go.

Third String: Daelen Menard (So.)

After Grosel it becomes a bit of a crap shoot on the depth chart. With Matt Valecce and Sam Johnson both off the roster, it is up to a handful of relative unknowns to fill this slot. Has youngsters like Matt Rueve or Emmett Morehead already jumped up in practice? It is hard to tell given that practices have been closed to this point. Based purely on experience, Menard most likely is the third string quarterback heading into the season.

Other quarterbacks: Emmett Morehead, Matt Rueve

Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!