If Anthony Brown Transfers, Then What?

Lost in the excitement of new head coach Jeff Hafley is the questions surrounding quarterback situation at Boston College. Anthony Brown announced he would be exploring the transfer portal shortly after the season ended. While it is unknown whether he will actually transfer, there remains a lot of uncertainty in the quarterback room. Hafley has yet to hire an offensive coordinator or position coaches, but let's explore some of the options as it stands right now.

Anthony Brown Stays And Starts

Probably the safest option for Hafley, Brown would be coming off another season ending leg injury. What you see is what you get with Brown, a QB who has thrown for 4,738 yards 40 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Obviously the new head coach will bring changes to the offense, which could benefit Brown who has really never had a chance to perform in an system that wasn't specifically ground and pound.

Start Dennis Grosel

Currently Grosel is Boston College's starting quarterback, and if nothing changes on the depth chart (other than Brown transferring) he would be the presumptive starter for 2020. The sophomore has a ton of intangibles, and makes plays, but isn't the most polished quarterback, only completing 48.6% percent of his passes. If Hafley is going to go for a dual threat QB, Grosel with some polish may be the answer if he decides to just stay in house.

Start Sam Johnson IV

I've seen a lot of people clamoring for the 4* to see the field. During summer practice he seemed very raw, and definitely would need more seasoning before he became a starter. He can move, but during scrimmages I didn't see enough of his arm strength to gauge where he is at as a pocket passer. Obviously a year on campus can make a big difference, but Johnson didn't look ready before the season began.

Start Matt Valecce

As mentioned before we still have no idea what kind of offense Hafley wants to implement. If he is looking for a pro-style QB, Valecce might be worth a look. Like Johnson it is hard to get a gauge on what he can and can't do. He saw some garbage time this year against Clemson and went 3 for 5 throwing it. While the gamefilm isn't extensive enough to make a decision, it would be a wise decision to evaluate what they have in Valecce before they...

Explore The Transfer Portal

If Hafley looks at quarterback room and doesn't believe he sees the right answer for 2020 he may explore the transfer portal. Clearly he is going to want a QB that could be ready right away, and someone who has experience, like how Steve Addazio signed Patrick Towles in 2016. There are quite a few quarterbacks that fit this mold out there including: KJ Costello of Stanford, Feleipe Franks of Florida, and Jett Duffey of Texas Tech. Boston College could be an attractive spot for a transfer as they could sell playing time as a reason to join the Eagles.