Boston College Red Bandanna Uniform Added to EA Sports CFB25
Boston College’s Red Bandanna uniform has been added to EA Sports’ CFB25 in the game’s latest update on Thursday morning.
The Eagles are one of 22 schools that had a uniform change in the latest update, joining Colorado, Louisiana Tech, Northern Illinois, Colorado State, Oklahoma, Georgia State, Texas State, Kansas, Fresno State, Liberty, Western Kentucky, Arizona, South Carolina, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Kennesaw State, ULM, Tulane, and Jacksonville State.
The game also made updates to the gameplay, dynasty, college ultimate team, road to glory, and made stadium updates to select teams on top of the uniforms.
The uniform consists of a white jersey and pants with a gold helmet and features red lettering and paisley bandanna pattern on the numbers, sides, and helmet.
The addition is the sixth uniform on the game for the Eagles.
Boston College wears the uniforms during its annual Red Bandanna Game to honor the life and legacy of BC alum and former men’s lacrosse player Welles Crowther (’99) who lost his life in the 9/11 attacks.
Crowther was working in the South Tower and led a rescue operation to help people to safety. He was wearing a red bandanna to cover his nose and mouth which was a key component to survivors identifying him. He was credited with saving at least a dozen lives.
The Eagles will host their 11th Red Bandanna Game on Saturday night against the Michigan State Spartans. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and will air on ACC Network.