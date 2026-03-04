Live Updates For Boston College Men's Basketball's Matchup at Virginia Tech

The Boston College Eagles (10-19, 3-13 ACC) men’s basketball team travels to Blacksburg, Va., to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (18-11, 7-9 ACC) on Tuesday night.

The Eagles are looking to bounce back after suffering a 76-54 road loss to the No. 22 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon. Prior to the loss, BC snapped an eight-game losing streak after defeating Wake Forest 68-67 on Feb. 25.

The Hokies are also coming off a loss to the No. 17 UNC Tar Heels 89-82 on the road on Saturday night.

This is the only time the two teams will meet this season. In the last matchup last season on Feb. 18, 2025, Boston College defeated Virginia Tech 54-36 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The contest marks the second-to-last regular season game for both teams. After the matchup, Boston College will host Notre Dame and Virginia Tech will play at No. 13 Virginia, both on Saturday afternoon.

Boston College’s postseason fate is still up in the air. Currently, the Eagles are in 17th place in the ACC standings, just ahead of Georgia Tech and behind Pitt and Notre Dame.

The top 15 teams in the conference will advance to the postseason to play in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., next week. Virginia Tech is sitting in 11th place in the conference and is already guaranteed to make the tournament.

Live Updates:

Pregame

Virginia Tech’s Projected Starting 5: Neoklis Avdalas, Ben Hammond, Jailen Bedford, Tobi Lawal, Amani Hansberry.

Boston College’s Projected Starting 5: Luka Toews, Fred Payne, Chase Forte, Jayden Hastings, Boden Kapke.

Virginia Tech will be without Sin'Cere Jones and Shamarius Peterkin.

Boston College will be without Nick Petronio who has been out all season.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET in Blacksburg, Va.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Tech Hokies

When: Tuesday, March 3 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Va.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Virginia Tech: The Hokies suffered an 89-82 road loss to the UNC Tar Heels on Saturday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 76-54 road loss to the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Feb. 18, 2025. Boston College defeated Virginia Tech 54-36 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.