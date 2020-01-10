BCMaven
OLB/ST Coach Ricky Brown Not Returning To Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College special teams and outside linebackers coach Ricky Brown will not be returning to Chestnut Hill per his Twitter page

Brown played linebacker for the Eagles from 2002-2005, and in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders from 2006-2011. After his playing career ended he spent a year at USC as a quality control coach on defense. He returned to Chestnut Hill in 2016 as Director of Football Initiatives, and took over his current role in 2017. Brown saw mixed results on special teams, but did a really solid job working with the linebackers.

At the time of this writing we are unsure what it was about his meeting with head coach Jeff Hafley that made him come to his decision. Recently Sean Duggan was hired as linebackers coach, and it looks like Hafley will be adding a special teams coordinator that he either knows or is comfortable with. 

With Brown gone, wide receivers coach Richie Gunnell is currently the only holdover from the Steve Addazio still on the coaching staff. Brian White and Frank Leonard will most likely head to Colorado State with Addazio. 

