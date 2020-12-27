BC Football 2020 Recap: Running Game Analysis

With Boston College opting out of a bowl game, and their 2020 season officially in the books, let's look at their team this year and look at their improvement (or lack there of) in a variety of areas. Yesterday we started with the passing game, on Sunday we take a look at the rushing attack.

Rushing Yards:

2020: 102.64 (117th)

2019: 253.5 (8th)

Analysis: A few pieces factor into this precipitous drop. First, and most obvious is that the Eagles moved on from Steve Addazio's ground and pound rushing attack. The offense no longer was run first, instead allowing Phil Jurkovec and the passing attack dictate the drives. But still, even with a passing attack as lethal as BC's, even Jeff Hafley said he wanted to run the ball. There was an inability to do that consistently throughout the year.

Rushing Touchdowns

2020: 11 (80th)

2019: 27 (32nd)

Analysis: Similar rationale here to the previous point, but it should be added that Boston College struggled in the red zone this year, finishing 116th in converted touchdowns. Getting the ball in more consistently either through the air or ground next season has to be a big priority for Frank Cignetti and his offense.

Attempts

2020: 32 (116)

2019: 50.1 (5)

Analysis: Not to belabor the point, but moving away from the rushing attack of Addazio had a major impact on this. But it is also important to note that the BC offense moved away from the rushing attack in games that they fell behind. For instance against UVA, VT, Texas State, Notre Dame, and UNC they averaged only 23.2 rushes a game. In the six games where BC was leading or battling more, they averaged 41 rushes per game.

Passing vs. Rushing

On first down:

2020: 55% rushing 45% passing

2019: 76% rushing 24% passing

Second Down:

2020: 55% passing 45% rushing

2019: 25% passing 75% rushing

Third Down

2020: 60% pass 40% rushing

2019: 53% pass 47% rushing

Analysis: Clearly "run run pass punt" died with the new staff. Much more balance which is exactly what you want to see.

Interesting situational statistic: Boston College did not score a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter all season. In fact their rushing average dropped to 2.04 yards per carry, as they struggled to move the ball.

