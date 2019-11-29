Steve Addazio To Rutgers Update: Greg Schiano Reportedly Back In The Picture

On Wednesday, it was reported that Boston College head coach Steve Addazio and Rutgers had expressed mutual interest in their open head coaching spot. Clearly Rutgers, who had been reportedly spurred by their first option former coach Greg Schiano had put together a list of Plan B candidates. This list included Addazio, former BC defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead.

Coaching rumors can change by the hour and Wednesday evening they did just that as a new report came out saying that Schiano was back in the running at Rutgers. According to a source on ESPN, Rutgers is still in talks with their former coach on a 4 year $32 million dollar deal to return to Rutgers.

Former Rutgers player Eric LeGrand has been vocal in his support of Schiano expressed his optimism on Wednesday

"I know that the Rutgers community is hurting right now over what happened with Greg Schiano this week, but I still believe that he will walk onto that football field next year as our head coach," LeGrand wrote. "I believe that people will come to their senses and make that happen after our reunion with Coach got derailed for reasons none of us can understand."

There is definitely fire to the smoke on Addazio talking to Rutgers, so don't just chalk it up to "agent talk". And remember coaching hiring news can change multiple times in a day, and we will provide updates as the day progresses. Stay tuned to BC Maven for all your updates today.