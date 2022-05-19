Skip to main content

Opening Odds for Boston College & Rutgers Announced

Eagles and Rutgers have their opening odds for week one of the 2022 season

The online book Betonline has announced their lines for the opening week of college football. While all the talk has been around the feud between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, the start of the season itself is just 100 days away.

Boston College who will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on September 3rd in Chestnut Hill, opens at -7.5. The two teams last played in 2019, a game that the Eagles won 30-16. 

Jeff Hafley Enters Season With 12-11 Record

JeffHafley

Since that game a lot has changed. The Eagles and Knights both have new coaches, in Jeff Hafley and Greg Schiano respectively. Rutgers especially has seen the team play increasingly better, while also recruiting better. They last played against Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl, a game they lost 38-10. BC also last game was against the Deacs, a game they lost 41-10. 

BC was 7-5 against the spread in 2021.

The rest of the betting lines can be found below. 

Saturday, August 27

  • Vanderbilt (-5) at Hawai'i
  • UConn at Utah State (-25)
  • Wyoming at Illinois (-9)
  • Northwestern vs Nebraska (-10)

Note: Neutral Game at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

  • Nevada (-14) at New Mexico State
  • Charlotte at Florida Atlantic (-6)
  • North Texas (-3) at UTEP

Thursday, September 1

  • New Mexico State at Minnesota (-38)
  • Penn State (-3) at Purdue
  • West Virginia at Pittsburgh (-6½)
  • Central Michigan at Oklahoma State (-18)

Friday, September 2

  • TCU (-8½) at Colorado
  • Illinois at Indiana (-3)
  • Temple at Duke (-6½)
  • Western Michigan at Michigan State (-19)
  • Virginia Tech (-7) at Old Dominion

Saturday, September 3

  • Utah State at Alabama (-34)
  • Cincinnati at Arkansas (-7½)
  • Utah at Florida (-1½)
  • Georgia vs Oregon (-16½)

Note: Technically a neutral game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

  • Miami (OH) at Kentucky (-20)
  • Troy at Ole Miss (-21½)
  • Memphis at Mississippi State (-14)
  • Georgia State at South Carolina (-11)
  • Ball State at Tennessee (-28)
  • Arizona at San Diego State (-6½)
  • Boise State at Oregon State (-1½)
  • Bowling Green at UCLA (-31½)
  • Kent State at Washington (-23½)
  • Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State
  • UL Monroe at Texas (-37)
  • Notre Dame at Ohio State (-14)
  • Army at Coastal Carolina (-3)
  • Liberty (-4) at Southern Miss
  • Buffalo at Maryland (-20½)
  • Colorado State at Michigan (-28½)
  • Rutgers at Boston College (-7½)
  • North Carolina (-3) at Appalachian State
  • NC State (-10½) at East Carolina
  • Louisville (-4) at Syracuse
  • UMass at Tulane (-31½)
  • Tulsa (-1) at Wyoming
  • Texas State at Nevada (-11)
  • BYU (-12½) at South Florida
  • Florida Atlantic (-1) at Ohio
  • Louisiana Tech at Missouri (-17)
  • Middle Tennessee at James Madison (-6)
  • SMU (-7½) at North Texas
  • Rice at USC (-34)
  • UTEP at Oklahoma (-37)
  • Houston (-6½) at UTSA
  • Western Kentucky (-8) at Hawai'i

Sunday, September 4

  • LSU (-3½) at Florida State

Note: Technically a neutral game at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Monday, September 5

  • Clemson (-20½) at Georgia Tech

Note: Technically a neutral game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

