'21 Defensive End Ryheem Craig Calls Boston College an "Awesome School"

A.J. Black

Earlier this week BC Bulletin reported that Everett defensive end Josaiah Stewart had decommitted from Boston College. In the article we mentioned that the Eagles are in great shape with a long list of talented defensive ends around the country. One of the more intriguing on that list is Ryheem Craig, from Taylorsville, North Carolina. 

BC Bulletin spoke with Craig about his offer, and where Boston College stands in his mind. 

Craig, a 6-3 212 pound weakside defensive end is considered a three star by most of the recruiting services. Louisville, Minnesota, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Temple,Tennessee, ECU , and Georgia State are all programs that Craig has offers from. The high school junior wants a home not a school as he told BC Bulletin.  "I'm looking for family in a school a school that treats me like family instead a prospect."

As he explained, Craig is more of a hybrid, someone who can play defensive end and outside linebacker like fellow North Carolina native Harold Landry. Last year he had 89 total tackles, and 21.5 tackles for loss as a junior. He's a total package when it comes to a defensive end, with good strength, and very good speed. Watching his film, he was able to get off the line of scrimmage very quickly, and past the offensive line. Having that kind of speed at the college level will be a great asset. 

The coaching staff has stood out to Ryheem Craig as well. "Boston College is an awesome school with a lot of good coaches," he explained. Craig seems like a recruit with a lot of energy telling BC Bulletin "I'm going to be a top recruit". This might explain why he has connected with the energy of Coach Jeff Hafley and defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase, the latter being his primary recruiter. 

Craig plans on visiting Boston College as soon as he can after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. He has no date he hopes to commit by or top list as of this writing. 

