Boston College Adds Game Against Texas State on September 26.

A.J. Black

Boston College football has added their eleventh game, scheduling a matchup against Texas State on September 26th in Alumni Stadium. The team officially announced the addition in a press release on Friday afternoon. 

The newly scheduled game against the Bobcats will replace the game originally scheduled against the Ohio Bobcats that had to be postponed due to the MAC conference moving their season to the spring. This game will be the home opener for the Eagles,  but will not have fans, as there will not be fans allowed in Alumni Stadium in the month of September.  Now the Eagles have two games in September, with the opener coming against Duke in Durham the week before. 

Boston College and Texas State have never played. 

Texas State, a member of the Sun Belt went 3-9 last season with their lone wins coming against Nicholls State, South Alabama and Georgia State. They are coached by former Texas A&M and West Virginia OC Jake Spavital, who is only in his second year as a head coach. This is a program that has only been an FBS school since 2012, before that they were an FCS program that was part of the Southland Conference.

Currently the Boston College Football Schedule sits at:


Saturday, Sept. 19 at Duke*
Saturday, Sept. 26 Texas State
Saturday, Oct. 3 North Carolina*
Saturday, Oct. 10 Pitt*
Saturday, Oct. 17 at Virginia Tech*
Saturday, Oct. 24 Georgia Tech*
Saturday, Oct. 31 at Clemson*
Saturday, Nov. 7 at Syracuse*
Saturday, Nov. 14 Notre Dame*
Saturday, Nov. 21 BYE
Friday, Nov. 27 Louisville*
Saturday, Dec. 5 at Virginia*

*Denotes ACC game

