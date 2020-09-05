Boston College Scrimmage News and Notes: September 5, 2020

Boston College held it's third scrimmage on Saturday in Alumni Stadium. This was one of the lengthiest scrimmages, as the first team got 60 snaps and the second and third team got 54.

These scrimmages give coaches a chance to see look at specific aspects of their game to see where they have improved. Coach Jeff Hafley talked about what he was looking for, saying he wanted to see the team go full force for the entire scrimmage.

"On defense, the biggest thing I just I wanted to see execution and I wanted to see us flying around to the football,” Hafley said. “I talked to the staff today and I wanted to see how hard we could play because we were going to play longer today. You could tell there was a ton of energy and a ton of confidence. I think we saw some good stuff.”

One of the biggest questions this summer has been the play of the defense, but according to the coach both units looked strong. “The offense had some big explosives and looked good in two minute,” Hafley said. “The defense took the ball away and had a couple really big sacks. (Both sides) went back and forth pretty well.”

After the scrimmage, Coach Jeff Hafley announced that Boston College football had another round of COVID-19 testing, and all tests came back negative. To this point Boston College has had 1766 tests, and only one positive, who has already recovered.

Boston College football will be off on Sunday and Monday before resuming practice on Tuesday. Hafley mentioned that he is going to discuss depth chart details early next week.

Notes:

* Hafley mentioned that there were two pick six inteceptions today. Bryce Sebastian had one of them on a 35 yard touchdown interception.

* The defense had three safeties today, including one on a sack by Marcus Valdez

* Zay Flowers continued to be explosive this summer, with a 60 yard touchdown catch. If he continues this during the regular season, he could set for a huge season.

* Phil Jurkovec had a 40 yard touchdown run. It is important to remember that he is a dual threat quarterback in every sense of the word, a QB that can burn you with his arm or running the ball. He also hit Jaelen Gill for a touchdown in the red zone drill.

* Dennis Grosel apparently had the pass of a day to a leaping Ethon Williams. The wide receiver has had a handful of highlight reel catches during camp.

Photos and video courtesy of BCEagles.com

