Boston College Football Scrimmage #2 Report From Sunday

On Sunday, Boston College football held their second scrimmage of the summer. Because of the impending Tropical Storm Henri, it was held inside the Fish Field House. Here are some notes from the scrimmage, provided by Boston College Athletics.

* At this point it looks like Travis Levy and Alec Sinkfield are the leaders in the clubhouse to start at running back against Colgate. Both practiced with the first team offense on Sunday and both ran the ball effectively. Levy capped off the first team offense's first drive with a touchdown catch.

* That being said, don't rule out Xavier Coleman just yet. He continues to be impressive in both facets of the offense, catching the ball and running the ball effectively. He had a 15 yard touchdown run on Sunday. If he isn't used right out of the gate, don't be surprised if he doesn't start to find a way into the lineup.

* Looking for a possible surprise on defense? How about freshman DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, who has been practicing with the first team defense. The New Jersey native, is looking to break in on a defense that needs depth and explosiveness at the end position. Could he steal starts from Brandon Barlow, Shitta Sillah or Marcus Valdez? Certainly a battle that is worth watching.

* Speaking of big plays from freshmen defenders, Ty Clemons from Alabama had another sack. His name has popped up quite a bit this summer, and could be an end worth watching early in the season, especially if he earns reps against some of the teams like Colgate, UMass and Temple.

* Linebacker Vinny DePalma had two tackles for losses and a pass breakup Sunday. The New Jersey native missed all of last season with an achilles injury. We have projected that he will be one of the starting linebackers heading into this season, and his play on Sunday seems to justify our projection.

* Jason Maitre had more playing time at free safety on Sunday, practicing with the first team. With Deon Jones slowly coming back from a knee injury that ended his 2020 season, it makes sense to not only have depth, but also making sure you get one of the more talented defensive backs on the field.

* Freshman wide receiver Jaden Williams continues his monster summer as he was on the receiving end of two big plays from Phil Jurkovec and Dennis Grosel. Even with a stacked receiver room, Hafley and Cignetti are going to need to find a way to get this talented speedster on the field.

* Cornerback Jason Scott had an interception.

