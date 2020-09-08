Boston College Football: What Should Realistic Expectations Be For 2020?

If you start to cruise the internet looking for Boston College predictions you can find two different camps. There are the national writers who think the Eagles are going to finish near the bottom of the ACC. On the other side of the spectrum are the fans who think the Eagles are going to challenge for the ACC title. But looking at this team, what should be some realistic expectations this year? Here are some accomplishments that may or may not indicate a successful year.

Go at least .500 in conference. This honestly shouldn't be that hard, given that Steve Addazio did it almost yearly. The wins are out there, and while BC may be heavy underdogs in some to start the season, this team has a lot going for it, and if the year goes well, they can win some of those games.

Battle Notre Dame & Clemson. At this point it would be unfair to evaluate a season as a failure or success on beating either of these two teams. However, BC should be more competitive, no more thrashings like last year in Death Valley and South Bend. Even if they lose both, a good marker would be whether BC was able to hang with them for three quarters, or if it was only a 14 point game late in the fourth quarter. BC should make themselves a tough out for both teams.

Go to a bowl and win a bowl. At this point is is unclear how or if bowls will happen given that the Pac-12 and Big Ten have postponed their seasons. But if there is a bowl season, Boston College needs to qualify for it, whether that is five or six wins. Not only that, BC needs to go and win their bowl game and keep momentum going into 2021.

Big step forward for defense. Hafley has made his mark on defenses where ever he has coached, and it isn't unfair to expect the same here at Boston College. While it is unrealistic to expect a top ranked defense, it is fair to expect them to jump up after an abysmal 2019 season. As we have mentioned before there is enough talent on this defense to turn it around. If BC can finish middle of the pack on defense, that should be considered a success for Hafley.

Sound situational football at the end of half, end of games. One of the hallmarks of Steve Addazio's teams were struggles late in games, usually due to some questionable play calling as games tightened up. Just think back to how games unraveled against Wake Forest last season, or Florida State in 2018. A good barometer on Hafley/Cignetti's play calling should be whether they make the right calls, whether that is going for it on 4th and short deep in opposing territory, keeping the foot on the gas on defense, or running a good two minute offense. Even if they lose the game, it was because the other team executed, not because BC put themselves in a position "not to lose".

What are some expectations you have for the upcoming season?

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com