Stellar, Standard & Subpar: DT Chibueze Onwuka

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive lineman Chibueze Onwuka

Not a traditional football player, Chibueze "Boozie" Onwuka started off his collegiate athletic career as a wrestler with the University of Buffalo. But after a try out joined the football team, and as a stout almost 300 pounder was put on the defensive line. He succeeded there, but wanted more, to show that he could do it on a bigger stage, and in 2020 transferred to Boston College. "It really is a business decision about where can you go to get yourself to the next level," he explained, "where can you get the best chance to play."

Now with the Eagles he has had a strong summer. Most likely one of the starting defensive tackles, Onwuka has clicked with his teammates and has become a leader in the locker room. He is going to be a crucial member of the defensive line, a group that really needs to pull a 180 from 2019. With a handful of new members, including Onwuka, this group will need to do better at establishing themselves up front, putting pressure on the quarterback and stopping the run. 

Stellar

Onwuka and TJ Rayam provide a strong tandem up the middle and have an excellent year. With the additions of Luc Bequette and Cam Horsley, they stay fresh which keeps the group aggressive and playing at a much higher level than in 2019. Sacks increase as a team, and the points per game allowed drops.

Standard

It's a good year for Onwuka who starts at one of the tackle positions, but there still are a handful of hiccups up front that cause some issues. Sacks go up a bit, but the defense is still average. Handful of sacks for the transfer, and improved play up the middle. 

Subpar

Defensive doesn't improve, still struggles up front. Onwuka starts but isn't as effective as many had hoped. 

What kind of season are you expecting from Chibueze Onwuka?

