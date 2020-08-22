SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Jackson Ness

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive end Jackson Ness.

Jackson Ness is a redshirt freshman, out of Columbus, Ohio, who appeared in one game in 2019. As a recruit the young Ness, was a three star had a solid offer list that included Northwestern, Cincinnati, Purdue, Iowa State along with some MAC schools. His senior year he earned all-state second team and all-district first team honors.

Looking at the defensive line, there are three names that probably will get big playing time at defensive end. Marcus Valdez, Shittah Sillah, and Brendan Barlow. After this trio, it could be anyone, including some of the younger players like Ness. 

Stellar

Ness finds his way on to the depth chart at some point during the season. Gets some snaps, plays in a handful of games and gains potentially valuable experience for 2021. 

Standard

Gets in to some games at the end when the outcome is already determined, and sets himself up with strong practice play for a better spot on the depth chart in 2021. 

Subpar

Doesn't get in to any games, and other players jump him for experience.

What kind of season do you expect from Jackson Ness?

Want to read more Boston College player season previews? We have over 50 player previews to help you get ready for the season. Click Here!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Football Practice Report: Reports and Notes (8/20)

A look at today's practice, and some of the names that popped up on the report

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Football Practice Report and Notes (8/21)

A look at today's practice in Chestnut Hill.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Football Games To Be Without Fans in September

Currently this ruling doesn’t impact any games, but could be extended to October

A.J. Black

by

Gigi3BC

NCAA Council Approves Extra Year of Eligibility To All Fall Athletes

The council approved the new measure, which will give all fall athletes an extra year of eligibility

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Noah Jordan-Williams

A look at a wide receiver who has shown flashes, but really hasn't found a consistent role at Boston College. Will that change this year?

A.J. Black

Watch: Center Alec Lindstrom & S Deon Jones Speak To Reporters After Practice

Hear what the pair had to say after Thursday's practice

A.J. Black

ACC Coaches Speak Anonymously About Boston College Football

ACC coaches were especially tough on the Eagles and the new staff.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Tuesday Practice Report: Taji Johnson & Zay Flowers Continue Strong Summer

An in depth look at the eleventh practice of the summer for the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: DB Tyler Days

A look at a redshirt freshman defensive back who is looking to crack the two deep this season

A.J. Black

Watch: Mike Palmer & Dennis Grosel Speak To Reporters After Wednesday's Practice

See what the pair had to say after Wednesday's practice

A.J. Black