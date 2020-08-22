Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Jackson Ness

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive end Jackson Ness.

Jackson Ness is a redshirt freshman, out of Columbus, Ohio, who appeared in one game in 2019. As a recruit the young Ness, was a three star had a solid offer list that included Northwestern, Cincinnati, Purdue, Iowa State along with some MAC schools. His senior year he earned all-state second team and all-district first team honors.

Looking at the defensive line, there are three names that probably will get big playing time at defensive end. Marcus Valdez, Shittah Sillah, and Brendan Barlow. After this trio, it could be anyone, including some of the younger players like Ness.

Stellar

Ness finds his way on to the depth chart at some point during the season. Gets some snaps, plays in a handful of games and gains potentially valuable experience for 2021.

Standard

Gets in to some games at the end when the outcome is already determined, and sets himself up with strong practice play for a better spot on the depth chart in 2021.

Subpar

Doesn't get in to any games, and other players jump him for experience.

What kind of season do you expect from Jackson Ness?

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com