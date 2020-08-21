Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Noah Jordan-Williams

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview wide receiver Noah Jordan-Williams.

Jordan-Williams, now a redshirt junior, is in his fourth season in Chestnut Hill. The Cicero, New York native came to Boston College in 2017 as a three star recruit with offers from Buffalo and Syracuse.

After redshirting in 2017, he appeared in three games in 2018. He had a four yard catch against UMass, and then a 65 yard touchdown catch against Holy Cross. But since then he has been relatively quiet, only appearing in one game in 2019.

It will be worth watching to see what his role will be in Frank Cignetti Jr.'s offense. Boston College on paper is relatively deep at the position with Kobay White, Taji Johnson, Zay Flowers and Ethon Williams all either with experience or having a strong camp. But good depth pieces are important to any offense. Remember it only takes an injury or two before the team has to start looking at other players. Is this where Jordan-Williams steps up?

STELLAR

Jordan-Williams finds his way on to the field and becomes a solid 3rd or 4th wide receiver in this offense. He doesn't play every game, but is utilized and becomes more of a role in the offense.

STANDARD

Comes in at the end of games where the outcome is pretty much determined. Makes a catch or two.

SUBPAR

Does not find the field at all this season, or if he does he is not targeted.

What kind of season are you expecting from Noah Jordan-Williams?

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com