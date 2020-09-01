Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Kicker Stephen Ruiz

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview kicker Stephen Ruiz.

One of the quietest moves that Boston College made prior to the 2019 season was landing transfer Stephen Ruiz. Originally from Naperville, Illinois, the kicker was part of New Mexico's team when he decided to move east. He redshirted his freshman year with the Lobos in 2018, and because of transfer rules redshirted last year as well.

Going into 2020, the kicking competition seems pretty settled. Aaron Boumerhi, in his second season since transferring from Temple is assumed to be the starting place kicker. While Danny Longman, who did all of the kickoffs last year is believed to be the kickoff specialist. However, Ruiz's name has popped up during practices, what if he does win a starting role? What could he provide the Eagles this upcoming season?

Stellar



Ruiz wins a starting job out of camp. Maybe it is kickoff specialist (Longman did kick eleven kicks out of bounds last year), or maybe Boumerhi loses some of his accuracy. If he does become a starter, a really good season would be providing stability at either of these positions. Maybe he becomes an accurate field goal kicker, with good college range. Or he can do kickoffs without his kicks going out of bounds.

Standard

Doesn't become a starter this season, but gets a chance at different points this season. Maybe Boumerhi hits a cold streak, or there is a game out of reach. Shows off a good leg and prepares himself to be a starter in 2021.

Subpar

Doesn't play a role in 2020.

What kind of season do you predict for kicker Stephen Ruiz

