Boston College Football Spring Questions: Quarterbacks

Boston College football returned to the Fish Field House this week for practice after a week-off for spring break. Head coach Jeff Hafley, and a new offensive staff have a big year ahead of them, but one with loads of questions. Over the next few weeks we will look at the big questions facing each position group as they continue their preparation for the 2022 season.

Phil Jurkovec is back for one more season with the Eagles, and he will try to do something he has yet to do in Chestnut Hill. Play a full season. Now, in his defense his hand injury last season was one of those fluke injuries that can happen to anyone, but if he wants to rise to the top of the NFL Draft class, and take BC to the next level, he needs to figure out how to stay on the field. Jeff Hafley has said multiple times that Jurkovec's style is to not shy away from hits, and to never slow down on a play, which is fine to an extent. But every hit he takes, and ever gang tackle he forces as he refuses to go down increases the possibility of another injury. He clearly isn't going to change the way he plays. But an understanding there are times to go down, slide or head out of bounds to avoid hits would be beneficial not only to the team, but Jurkovec as well.

How Much Can Emmett Morehead Develop?

The backup quarterback position battle is wide open heading into spring football, but all signs point to redshirt freshman Emmett Morehead grabbing the reigns. This is going to be a huge year for the Virginia native, who is going to need to get more comfortable in the offense and adjust to the speed of the college game. Last season he played in just one game, against Syracuse, and other than a long pass to Zay Flowers, struggled against the rush. That is ok, reading defenses, and adjusting to blitzes comes with practice reps and work with the staff. But he still has a long way to go.The tools are clearly there, as Morehead showed a cannon of an arm, and the staff was effusive praising him. And if he truly is going to be the quarterback to replace Jurkovec in 2023, he is going to need real reps this season to prepare.

Can Jurkovec Take it to The Next Level?

Heading into spring ball, quarterback Phil Jurkovec hasn't been put in same conversation for elite 2022 quarterbacks like Devin Leary, Brennan Armstrong and even Malik Cunningham. And to be truthful, he hasn't earned that yet. However, we have seen glimpses of how dominant he can be, especially if he can stay healthy. Against Georgia Tech last season, he absolutely took over the game, accounting for five total touchdowns, and lighting up the Yellow Jackets with his arm and legs. If he can put together those types of performance consistently (which is a lot to ask), he not only could be the top ACC quarterback, but in the running for one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

How will new OC change game for Jurkovec?

In the offseason, Boston College lost offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. to Pitt, and replaced him with Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty. While a lot of what McNulty has said in terms of strategy so far sounds a lot like what Cignetti did, in terms of implementing a pro style offense, he has talked about adding college elements. Could that be more RPO, designed runs or zone reads? And how about in the pass game? And what could a new set of eyes do in terms of evaluating and helping Jurkovec hit that next level?

