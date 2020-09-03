Predicting the Boston College Statistical Leaders For 2020

As the month of September kicks off, we begin to look at and project the upcoming 2020 Boston College football season. Today let's look at individual players, and predict which players will lead the Eagles in various statistical categories.

Today we will focus on some of the major categories including passing, rushing, touchdowns, receiving yards, sack, tackles and interceptions.

Passing Yards: Phil Jurkovec

He has yet to be named the starter, but read the tea leaves, Jurkovec will be the starter in 2020. He should be able to move the ball easily through the air, and will end the season the team's statistical leader in passing yards.

Rushing Yards: David Bailey

The starting running back for the season, Bailey should easily have the most rushing yards for the upcoming season. While the offense should be more balanced, a slimmed down Bailey should still get a full dosage of rushes, and end the season the leading rusher. If something were to happen to Bailey, god forbid, Travis Levy or Patrick Garwo could end up the leader in rushing yards. Don't be surprised if Jurkovec ends up in the top three on the team in rushing yards as well.

Receiving Yards: Zay Flowers

This is a tough one because there are some great options that could be the leader in this statistic. In the end it came down to a decision between Flowers and tight end Hunter Long, both of whom should be the biggest targets this season. However, I think Long will get more end zone looks and shorter pass attempts, and will have less of those huge gains because defenses will be respecting the pass. Flowers is going to be the big receiver in terms of yards, stretching the defense and getting those long touchdown passes. While it may take Long 4 catches to get 70 yards, Flowers could get that in one catch. Expect big things from the sophomore wide receiver in 2020.

Touchdowns: Bailey

He is going to be the biggest threat down by the goal line, and with that offensive line playing in front of him he will punch it in more often than not. Wouldn't be surprised if he gets double digit touchdowns in 2020. Hunter Long most likely will be second, depending on how they use him in the red zone, with Kobay White or Zay Flowers behind him.

Tackles: Max Richardson

He led the team in tackles last season by almost 30. Shouldn't be that much of a change this season. Richardson is the type of linebacker that gets all over the field and makes tackles both in the passing game and against the run. Fellow linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and safety Mike Palmer are two other names to watch for this stat,

Sacks: Marcus Valdez

Boston College had major problems up front in 2019, especially getting pressure on the quarterback. Valdez started to show real promise by the end of the year, leading the team with 3.5 sacks. If BC's defense is going to take a step forward it is going to need to start up front, and Valdez has the mobility and explosiveness to be that player. Isaiah McDuffie and Richardson also could be factors in the pass rush.

Interceptions: Mike Palmer

Doubling down on my most improved player of the year. Palmer could be the type of defensive back that steps up and makes the biggest gains in the secondary. He gets my selection for most interceptions this upcoming season.

