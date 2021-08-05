Five Biggest Questions Heading Into Summer Camp

On Friday, Boston College football begins their summer practice sessions as they prep for their 2021 season. Here are some of the biggest questions heading into the season.

1. Can the running game improve?

Last season certainly was unique, as a new staff was forced to implement their offensive and defensive system in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of it worked (passing game), some of it didn't (the running game). The Eagles rushed the ball for a paltry 3.1 yards per carry in 2020, the worst in the ACC. David Bailey is gone, and the Eagles have brought in true freshman Xavier Coleman and transfer Alec Sinkfield to compliment returning backs like Travis Levy and Pat Garwo. The players and staff have been adamant about making the offense more balanced, and taking some of that pressure off of quarterback Phil Jurkovec. But can they do it?

2. Who is playing linebacker?

Losing your two top linebackers in Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie to the NFL Draft was a tough blow. Now Jeff Hafley and Tem Lukabu have to put together a cogent linebacking corp out of returners, transfers and freshmen. The Eagles will have plenty of options between returners such as Vinny DePalma, Hugh Davis, Joe Sparacio and Nick DeNucci. Or they may go in another direction with transfer Isaiah Graham-Mobley or converted linebacker Kam Arnold, or freshmen like Bryce Steele, Owen McGowan or Casey Phinney. Without seeing practice it is difficult to pinpoint who is the leader moving forward. This is one of the biggest positional battles to watch for.

3. Can the offensive line return to it's dominant form?

Last year's offensive line did not look like a group that was returning four starters from an excellent 2019 group. There were loads of factors that could have gone into their play last season. Shortened spring, weight training challenges due to COVID-19, a new scheme, and playing at different positions. But with a year under their belt, a full spring and Zion Johnson back to guard with Swiss Army knife Ben Petrula going to tackle, expectations are at an all time high heading into 2021.

4. Can BC improve in situational football?

There are two key statistics from 2020 that really paint a picture of where the Eagles struggled. First is opponent third down efficiency, where they finished 65th at 40%, which on paper makes them just about average. However add in opponent’s 4th down percentage (13 of 16), and you get a complete picture of a BC defense that couldn’t get off the field. They have to improve here. Making stops, and forcing punts needs to be an emphasis in camp.

On the offensive side of the ball, the statistic that needs to improve is red zone efficiency, where the Eagles finished 116th in touchdown percentage. Basically this means BC consistently got the ball in the red zone but couldn’t get it in the end zone. That’s wasted points, something BC will want to work to clean up.

5. Who fills Hunter Long’s shoes?

This isn’t asking who is starting at tight end, but rather who becomes Phil Jurkovec’s security blanket, and who can fill Long’s offensive output? At tight end Trae Barry a transfer out of Jacksonville State, and FCS All American is an intriguing target. Think of him more as a tight end wide receiver hybrid, with length and good hands. But the targets could go to a wide receiver as well, with Kobay White returning, and signs pointing to Jaelen Gill having a big season. Or maybe it’s another skill position player such as Travis Levy, CJ Lewis, Jehlani Galloway, Spencer Witter or Charlie Gordinier.

