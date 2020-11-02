SI.com
Weekly Kickoff: Syracuse Week

A.J. Black

If it wasn't for bad luck, I wouldn't have no luck at all.

The iconic line from Born Under a Bad Sign is a perfect representation of the Syracuse Orange's 2020 season. Just three years removed from beating a top five Clemson squad, the Orange have struggled mightily this season after a rough 2019. Sitting at 1-6, Dino Babers program has come down to earth and again sits at the bottom of the ACC.  Before the season even started this program was already starting to show cracks. Players were upset at the program for their lack luster testing program, and sat out three practices in eight days during the summer. 

Once the season started, the bad news continued to pour in. Since the season started they have had the following happen

Last season the Eagles dominated the Orange on the road, rushing the ball for 496 yards on route to a 58-27 win. After the game, Dino Babers fired his defensive coordinator and hired Tony White after the year concluded. This season, Syracuse's rushing defense has actually gone in the wrong direction, allowing 225 yards per game --a 25 yard per game increase from 2019. 

But even with all the recent struggles, Syracuse is in a rivalry game this weekend with their northeastern foe Boston College. In college football there is a common saying that you can throw out the records when it comes to these games. Emotions run high, and there is an incredible amount of pride that comes with winning these games. Teams that have played poorly, find a second gear in order to take out their rival. Boston College fans shouldn't have to be told this, just remember what happened with Diamond Ferri.

Will Syracuse be able to right their ship, or will Boston College control the game?

Stay tuned for full coverage all week on BC Bulletin. 

Comments (6)
No. 1-4
Kilroy12
Kilroy12

Hey A.J., has there been any further discussion around Jurkovec's health? The targeting hit he sustained from Thomas seemed worse than was let on.

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

If Jurkovec is healthy I’m not sure what they can do to stop us. The only way they win is if there’s a VT level disaster when it comes to turnovers, which is possible due to their weird 2-2-5 defense, but unlikely. Only GT did that to them.

Mk_Ultra
Mk_Ultra

Rutgers lost last week as well, lets see how long the Greg Schiano honeymoon lasts there.

Mk_Ultra
Mk_Ultra

One thing I will admit is that it was nice seeing Michigan lose last week. Michigan losing is good for BC because if Harbaugh gets fired, it's open season on their recruits, especially the ones they poach from New England.

