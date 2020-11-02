Weekly Kickoff: Syracuse Week

If it wasn't for bad luck, I wouldn't have no luck at all.

The iconic line from Born Under a Bad Sign is a perfect representation of the Syracuse Orange's 2020 season. Just three years removed from beating a top five Clemson squad, the Orange have struggled mightily this season after a rough 2019. Sitting at 1-6, Dino Babers program has come down to earth and again sits at the bottom of the ACC. Before the season even started this program was already starting to show cracks. Players were upset at the program for their lack luster testing program, and sat out three practices in eight days during the summer.

Once the season started, the bad news continued to pour in. Since the season started they have had the following happen

Syracuse didn't have enough offensive linemen to fill their depth chart so they threw a converted fullback in to start. Chris Elmore hadn't played on an offensive line since 8th grade.

Starting quarterback Tommy DeVito was lost for the year after sustaining an injury that seemed almost inevitable. The beat up quarterback was sacked 21 times in four weeks and was lost for the season due to an ankle injury.

The Orange lost to Liberty, allowing 338 yards on the ground and 520 total yards

After the loss, star receiver Taj Harris was suspended for flipping off the ESPN camera filming the Syracuse bench

Star safety Andre Cisco decided to opt out of the season...in October.

Last season the Eagles dominated the Orange on the road, rushing the ball for 496 yards on route to a 58-27 win. After the game, Dino Babers fired his defensive coordinator and hired Tony White after the year concluded. This season, Syracuse's rushing defense has actually gone in the wrong direction, allowing 225 yards per game --a 25 yard per game increase from 2019.

But even with all the recent struggles, Syracuse is in a rivalry game this weekend with their northeastern foe Boston College. In college football there is a common saying that you can throw out the records when it comes to these games. Emotions run high, and there is an incredible amount of pride that comes with winning these games. Teams that have played poorly, find a second gear in order to take out their rival. Boston College fans shouldn't have to be told this, just remember what happened with Diamond Ferri.

Will Syracuse be able to right their ship, or will Boston College control the game?

