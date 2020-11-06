Boston College vs. Syracuse: How to Watch, Listen & Stream

Boston College takes on Syracuse tomorrow at 2pm in the Carrier Dome. The Orange have struggled this season, dropping six of their first seven games. Much of this is due to the rash of opt out and injuries that have decimated the roster. Syracuse will be without starting quarterback Tommy DeVito, along with their two best defenders (Trill Williams & Andre Cisco) against the Eagles.

When: 2:00 pm

Current Vegas Odds: Boston College (-13.5)

Weather Forecast: Warm in the dome.

Television: RSN (NESN in New England, YES in New York) --Reminder that YoutubeTV dropped NESN last week.

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM, Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan and Scott Mutryn.

Streaming: ESPN App (Your cable company needs to have NESN for this to work, otherwise it will be blacked out).

Satellite Radio: SIRI 113 (Stream BC feed online on 975)

Series History: This series began in 1924 with a Syracuse 10-0 win over the Eagles, since then the Eagles and Orange have played 52 more times. BC won the last game 58-27, but the two teams have split the past four games each winning two on the road.

Social Media ---Follow along during the game ---Give us a follow!

On Twitter: @BostonCollegeSI ----our official site account

@AJBlack_BC----editor AJ Black's account

@BCFootball ----official account of BC Football

On Facebook: BostonCollegeSI's Facebook Page

On Instagram: BostonCollegeSI's Instagram Page

Game Preview: Will be coming out soon

Podcast: There are five new episodes this week on our newly released Locked on Boston College podcast. We have two complete episodes dedicated to Syracuse - Boston College, but check out all our offerings below. And make sure to subscribe to Locked on Boston College on your favorite podcast directory, or bookmark this page to listen online.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.