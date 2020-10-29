Boston College vs. Syracuse: Kickoff, TV Channel Announced

Boston College's upcoming matchup with the Syracuse Orange has a kickoff time and TV listing. According to a press release by the ACC, the Eagles will face off with the Orange on the road at 2pm. The game will be on the RSN family of channels, which means in Massachusetts the game will be on NESN and in New York one of the YES channels.

This will be the second game in a row that the Eagles have escaped having their game on the ACC Network.

Syracuse has had a nightmare of a season, starting off the first half 1-5. They recently lost starting quarterback Tommy Devito for the season, and their offensive line has struggled, allowing an FBS high 26 sacks. The Orange also lost preseason All-ACC safety Andre Cisco, who opted out of the season and declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. However, last weekend against Clemson they stuck around, only trailing by seven late in the 3rd quarter. The Tigers eventually slammed the door on them, but it was an impressive effort.

Boston College sits at 4-2, and faces off with Clemson on Saturday this weekend. Kickoff is at noon, and the game can be found on ABC.

The rest of the ACC schedule for November 6 & 7 is as followed:

Friday, November 6

Miami at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)



Saturday November 7

North Carolina at Duke, Noon, ESPN2

Liberty at Virginia Tech, Noon, ACC Network

Boston College at Syracuse, 2 p.m., RSN

Pitt at Florida State, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

Louisville at Virginia, 8 p.m., ACC Network

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC