Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Boston College Continues To Sputter, Falls to Syracuse 21-6

    Another loss for the Eagles, who fall to 4-4
    Author:

    All in all, it was a confusing day in Syracuse. The Boston College Eagles ultimately fell to the Syracuse Orange 21-6 after a devastating third quarter, where Syracuse scored three explosive touchdowns. Sean Tucker, the Orange’s star running back, took one in from 51 yards out in a 207 yard effort. Garrett Shrader did not pass the ball very well but he was dynamic on the ground, breaking through for a 48 yard touchdown. Finally, another special teams error doomed the Eagles, as Courtney Jackson returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown.

    However, at times, the Eagles looked competent, even good. The rushing defense was very strong for the first half, holding Syracuse to 12 yards. The passing defense was even better, not allowing a single yard through the air in the second frame. The rushing attack was also very effective for the majority of the game.

    But the biggest enigma came at the quarterback position. Dennis Grosel started the game, as expected. But after missing several throws, including a deep one to Jaelen Gill, true freshman Emmett Morehead entered the game. He finally hit Zay Flowers deep down the sideline and led a drive that scored a field goal. 

    However, he took a lot of sacks and even exited the game near the end of the first half. It was reported that he was healthy, but Grosel started the second half anyway. Grosel led a field goal drive where even he hit Zay Flowers deep down the sideline. But after a few more incompletions, he was benched again for Morehead. They switched again when BC got good field position thanks to a good punt return. But the switching back and forth between the two was very confusing.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    At the end of the day, it was a disheartening loss, mostly because BC had many chances to win this game. However, they could not pull through, thanks to big busts on defense and an inability to consistently throw the ball and score on offense. 

    USATSI_17061249_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College Continues To Sputter, Falls to Syracuse 21-6

    1 minute ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17059380_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College Leads Syracuse 3-0 In Sloppy First Half

    2 hours ago
    Comment
    Dennis Grosel Against NC State
    Football

    Dennis Grosel to Start Against Syracuse

    4 hours ago
    Comment
    Pic_Gallery_Mizzou_Boston_College-615059230fcced3942fe5eae_Sep_26_2021_11_34_25
    Football

    Boston College vs. Syracuse: Live Updates

    5 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17010758_168388155_lowres
    Football

    ACC Picks for Saturday, October 30, 2021

    9 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_15171851_168388155_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch the Boston College Eagles vs. Syracuse Orange: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    11 hours ago
    Comment
    _DSC1180
    Football

    Boston College vs. Syracuse: Predictions & Final Thoughts

    Oct 29, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16767201
    Recruiting

    Big Update on Five Star '23 DB Joenel Aguero

    Oct 29, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16881223_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Know Thy Enemy: Previewing the Syracuse Orange with Mike McAllister

    Oct 29, 2021
    Comment