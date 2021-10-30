Boston College Continues To Sputter, Falls to Syracuse 21-6

All in all, it was a confusing day in Syracuse. The Boston College Eagles ultimately fell to the Syracuse Orange 21-6 after a devastating third quarter, where Syracuse scored three explosive touchdowns. Sean Tucker, the Orange’s star running back, took one in from 51 yards out in a 207 yard effort. Garrett Shrader did not pass the ball very well but he was dynamic on the ground, breaking through for a 48 yard touchdown. Finally, another special teams error doomed the Eagles, as Courtney Jackson returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown.

However, at times, the Eagles looked competent, even good. The rushing defense was very strong for the first half, holding Syracuse to 12 yards. The passing defense was even better, not allowing a single yard through the air in the second frame. The rushing attack was also very effective for the majority of the game.

But the biggest enigma came at the quarterback position. Dennis Grosel started the game, as expected. But after missing several throws, including a deep one to Jaelen Gill, true freshman Emmett Morehead entered the game. He finally hit Zay Flowers deep down the sideline and led a drive that scored a field goal.

However, he took a lot of sacks and even exited the game near the end of the first half. It was reported that he was healthy, but Grosel started the second half anyway. Grosel led a field goal drive where even he hit Zay Flowers deep down the sideline. But after a few more incompletions, he was benched again for Morehead. They switched again when BC got good field position thanks to a good punt return. But the switching back and forth between the two was very confusing.

At the end of the day, it was a disheartening loss, mostly because BC had many chances to win this game. However, they could not pull through, thanks to big busts on defense and an inability to consistently throw the ball and score on offense.