Behind Enemy Lines: Talking Syracuse with Mike McAllister

With Boston College facing off with Syracuse on Saturday, we wanted to get you some insider information on the Orange. Today talk with Mike McAllister, editor of All Syracuse and host of Cuse Cast (find it on Spotify, iHeart and iTunes). You can also follow Mike and his site on Twitter @McAllisterMike1 & @SyracuseonSI.

It's been a tough start of the year for Syracuse, who sit a 1-6, what has been the biggest storylines around their struggles?



MM: It has definitely been injuries. Syracuse is missing their three starting safeties, multiple offensive linemen, their starting quarterback, and are down to their fifth or sixth running back. Overall, Syracuse has been down 25+ players the last few weeks. Not only has that forced a lot of freshmen into roles they would not have otherwise had, but it has absolutely destroyed depth at key positions. A perfect example of that is being forced to move Chris Elmore from fullback to offensive line due to injuries.



In terms of quarterback it seems like BC could face either Rex Culpepper or JaCobian Morgan. If you were Dino Babers who would you start and why?



MM: I still think it will be Rex, but if I was making the decision I would go with Morgan. Culpepper is what he is. His story is tremendous, a kid beating cancer and starting college football games at quarterback. But he is just not getting the job done. Culpepper is completing 43% of his passes and turning it over at an alarming rate. He is inaccurate in short and intermediate routes while throwing without much zip on the ball. For an offense that is predicated on efficiency in order to use tempo, those are appalling numbers. Morgan may be a true freshman, but in limited action he has shown more accuracy and arm strength. Giving him experience now helps his development and makes you better next year.



Who is the X factor on both the offense and defense?



On defense it is Mikel Jones with Andre Cisco and Trill Williams out. Jones has been fantastic this season and has a knack for forcing turnovers. He has three interceptions and has forced as well as recovered fumbles. Offensively, if healthy it is running back Sean Tucker. He is a balanced back who has a nice combination of power and speed. When he is going, it can take a lot of pressure off of the passing attack. If Tucker is out, I look at wide receiver Taj Harris. He is tremendous after the catch and gives Syracuse a legitimate playmaker on the outside.



BC and Syracuse have a rich history, going back 96 years. What has been your favorite moment in the rivalry? And please don't say Diamond Ferri.



MM: It definitely would have been Ferri but I will be nice. One of my favorites is a game I actually covered. It was Scot Shaffer’s first year as head coach after Doug Marrone left. Syracuse was 5-6 and needed a win to become bowl eligible. Syracuse got out to a 21-7 lead before the Eagles came back to take a fourth quarter lead. Trailing by four with two minutes left, Terrel Hunt led Syracuse on a game winning drive capped by a tight end screen for the go ahead score with six seconds left. It made Syracuse bowl eligible, was a fun back and forth game with a dramatic finish.

Boston College needs to do ________ to win this game.



Take care of the football. Syracuse’s offense has struggled mightily this season. Boston College can’t bail them out by turning it over and either giving Syracuse short fields or allowing the defense to score.



Syracuse needs to do __________ to win this game.



Win the turnover battle. If Syracuse has any shot in this one they must take care of the ball while forcing multiple turnovers themselves.