SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Behind Enemy Lines: Talking Syracuse with Mike McAllister

A.J. Black

With Boston College facing off with Syracuse on Saturday, we wanted to get you some insider information on the Orange. Today talk with Mike McAllister, editor of All Syracuse and host of Cuse Cast (find it on Spotify, iHeart and iTunes). You can also follow Mike and his site on Twitter @McAllisterMike1 & @SyracuseonSI.

It's been a tough start of the year for Syracuse, who sit a 1-6, what has been the biggest storylines around their struggles?

MM: It has definitely been injuries. Syracuse is missing their three starting safeties, multiple offensive linemen, their starting quarterback, and are down to their fifth or sixth running back. Overall, Syracuse has been down 25+ players the last few weeks. Not only has that forced a lot of freshmen into roles they would not have otherwise had, but it has absolutely destroyed depth at key positions. A perfect example of that is being forced to move Chris Elmore from fullback to offensive line due to injuries.

In terms of quarterback it seems like BC could face either Rex Culpepper or JaCobian Morgan. If you were Dino Babers who would you start and why?

MM: I still think it will be Rex, but if I was making the decision I would go with Morgan. Culpepper is what he is. His story is tremendous, a kid beating cancer and starting college football games at quarterback. But he is just not getting the job done. Culpepper is completing 43% of his passes and turning it over at an alarming rate. He is inaccurate in short and intermediate routes while throwing without much zip on the ball. For an offense that is predicated on efficiency in order to use tempo, those are appalling numbers. Morgan may be a true freshman, but in limited action he has shown more accuracy and arm strength. Giving him experience now helps his development and makes you better next year.

Who is the X factor on both the offense and defense?

On defense it is Mikel Jones with Andre Cisco and Trill Williams out. Jones has been fantastic this season and has a knack for forcing turnovers. He has three interceptions and has forced as well as recovered fumbles. Offensively, if healthy it is running back Sean Tucker. He is a balanced back who has a nice combination of power and speed. When he is going, it can take a lot of pressure off of the passing attack. If Tucker is out, I look at wide receiver Taj Harris. He is tremendous after the catch and gives Syracuse a legitimate playmaker on the outside.

BC and Syracuse have a rich history, going back 96 years. What has been your favorite moment in the rivalry? And please don't say Diamond Ferri.

MM: It definitely would have been Ferri but I will be nice. One of my favorites is a game I actually covered. It was Scot Shaffer’s first year as head coach after Doug Marrone left. Syracuse was 5-6 and needed a win to become bowl eligible. Syracuse got out to a 21-7 lead before the Eagles came back to take a fourth quarter lead. Trailing by four with two minutes left, Terrel Hunt led Syracuse on a game winning drive capped by a tight end screen for the go ahead score with six seconds left. It made Syracuse bowl eligible, was a fun back and forth game with a dramatic finish.
Boston College needs to do ________ to win this game.

Take care of the football. Syracuse’s offense has struggled mightily this season. Boston College can’t bail them out by turning it over and either giving Syracuse short fields or allowing the defense to score.

Syracuse needs to do __________ to win this game.

Win the turnover battle. If Syracuse has any shot in this one they must take care of the ball while forcing multiple turnovers themselves.

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Thread: Boston College vs. #1 Clemson (12:00PM, ABC)

Our in game analysis and discussion as Boston College takes on Clemson

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Current State of the BC Football Recruiting Class of 2021

A look at the Boston College football recruiting class and where it currently stands

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

ACC Betting Lines and Predictions: Week 10

A look at some of the betting lines from across the ACC and our picks

A.J. Black

by

Mk_Ultra

Bowl Projections: Post Week 9

A look at some of the bowls Boston College have been projected to head to this bowl season.

A.J. Black

by

Edmonds Forever

Report: Former BC RB AJ Dillon Tests Positive for COVID-19

BC's former star will miss time after a positive test according to reports.

A.J. Black

by

DoubleGolden68

First Look: Syracuse Orange

A look at the statistics and philosophy of the Syracuse Orange football team

A.J. Black

by

Ish_Kabibble

Syracuse Defensive Back Trill Williams Declares For NFL Draft

Another big loss for Syracuse, as Trill Williams will be heading to the NFL

A.J. Black

Five Questions Boston College Has to Answer to Defeat Syracuse

A look at the keys for the Eagles as they face off with the Orange on Saturday

A.J. Black

by

Grumpy06

'21 DE/OLB Tyeus Clemons Commits To Boston College

Boston College landed a commitment out of the state of Alabama, Tyeus Clemons a defensive end/outside linebacker

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

Locked On Boston College: A New Daily Podcast Dedicated to the BC Eagles

A new daily podcast that discusses everything Boston College, hosted by AJ Black, a name you can trust.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black