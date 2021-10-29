Boston College vs. Syracuse: Predictions & Final Thoughts

On Saturday the Boston College Eagles will try to end their three game losing streak as they head to Syracuse, New York to face off with the Orange. The two former Big East foes are teams seemingly heading in different directions. Dino Babers, who many felt was a dead duck heading into this season, has pulled together his team and turned a once high flying tempo based offense, into an impressive power rushing team, with a good defense to balance it. While Jeff Hafley and Boston College have only scored 11 points a game in ACC play, marred by mistakes, and an inability to execute in all three phases of the game. Will this be the game that Boston College pulls it off? And who will be the quarterback? Let's explore.

Matchup

When Boston College throws the ball. The Eagles passing offense is struggling right now, with metric near the bottom of every imaginable stat. Syracuse on the other hand has one of the best passing defenses in the conference. A worrisome mismatch here given their current states. Advantage: Syracuse

When Boston College runs the ball. This is a hard one to gauge, because BC can run the ball when they want to. However, when they get behind they seemingly always abandon the run, which has caused Patrick Garwo and Alec Sinkfield to disappear for large portions of the game. Syracuse's rushing defense is solid enough, and if BC can't pass the ball, the Orange could feast on BC's rushing attack. Advantage: Syracuse.

When Syracuse throws the ball. Like Boston College offenses in year's past, Syracuse offense is not predicated on the need to throw the ball. In fact, they could get in big trouble if they try tossing it around the yard. Advantage: Boston College.

When Syracuse runs the ball. Syracuse has two dynamic rushing weapons, quarterback Garrett Shrader (12 touchdowns), and the ACC's best running back Sean Tucker. Boston College struggled mightily against the run last year. This game could look a little different, because Malik Cunningham is a unique rushing threat. But the two headed Orange beast is a major concern. Advantage: Syracuse

Beer of the Game:

Final October based beer for the year. I like a lot of the fall beers, but a pumpkin beer has to really do it right for me to really enjoy. Masthead, out of Cleveland, Ohio absolutely crushed this beer. It's incredible, not too pumpkin-y. Kind of hard to find in the northeast, but if you stumble upon it, you need to try it.

Song of the Game: Get By- Talib Kweli

Fan Excitement Meter: 2/10

The excitement around this team has bottomed out from the fanbase. Expectations are low, as the team desperately needs to figure out how to turn around this season. A win here would certainly get the faithful back into it, but can they do it?

AJ's Prediction: Just looking at the numbers in front of us, it's hard to pick Boston College. The offense is pretty much at the "show me and I'll change my mind" stage of the season, but they are facing a fierce Syracuse Orange defense. On top of that the defense has to face Tucker & Shrader, a combo that could give them fits. I hate picking against the Eagles, but in this case I have to. In the grand scheme of things it shouldn't really matter who the quarterback is in this game, whether it's Grosel, Emmett Morehead, Daelen Menard or Matt Rueve. This is a tough out. Syracuse 28 Boston College 14

Podcast: Make Sure To Subscribe!!

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC