Boston College Opens as Big Favorite Over Syracuse

A.J. Black

Boston College (4-3) heads up north this weekend to face off with divisional rival Syracuse (1-6). According to online betting site betonline.ag, the Eagles are opening as huge favorites. The game, which kicks off at 2pm, has BC at (-14).

Syracuse has struggled this season, with their lone win coming against Georgia Tech. They have also lost their starting quarterback Tommy DeVito to an ankle injury that has officially ended his season. On top of that, they have struggled on defense, and their offensive line has played poorly. They played Clemson tough two weeks ago, holding on for three quarters before the flood gates opened and the Tigers rolled 47-21.

This is the second largest spread favoring Boston College this season. Earlier this year they were 20.5 point favorites against Texas State, a game they failed to cover only winning on a thrilling last minute field goal. The Eagles were also favored against Georgia Tech, only with a 3.5 point spread, which BC easily covered. 

Against the spread this year Boston College is 5-2. This weekend they easily covered the 30.5 or 24 point spread--depending on when you got in on the action. They failed to cover against Texas State and Virginia Tech, but has been a bettor's dream for the rest of the season. 

Here are some other ACC spreads:

North Carolina (-9½) at Duke

Liberty at Virginia Tech (-14)

Pittsburgh (-2) at Florida State

Clemson (-6) at Notre Dame

Louisville at Virginia (-1)

Football

