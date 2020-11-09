Boston College 16 Syracuse 13: Three Stars

Boston College picked up their fifth win of the season on Saturday, narrowly defeating Syracuse (1-7) 16-13. In our final piece of analysis we hand out the three stars for the game. These are the three players, or positional units that stood out for their play against the Orange.

Max Richardson

The senior linebacker had the best game of his season, notching ten tackles to go along with a pair of sacks. What was most impressive about the play of Richardson was not just how dynamic he was, but when he did all of this after his fellow linebacker Isaiah McDuffie went down with an injury. It looked like this loss brought Richardson's play to a whole other level. For a player that had a lot of preseason accolades, the game against Syracuse was a perfect example of how dominant he can be.

Offensive Line

This was a game set up for the offensive line to play at their best. And guess what? That is exactly what they did. They bullied Syracuse up front, winning battle after battle, and allowing the run game to average more than 4.5 yards a carry. In the pass game, Phil Jurkovec stayed relatively clean throughout the game, and there were zero sacks allowed. Add in only one mistake (the holding call on 1st and goal), and the offensive line played one of the best games of the season.

Chibueze Onwuka

He was only credited for two tackles for the game, but the graduate transfer student exploded right when BC needed him most. He had a ten yard sack late in the game, and was consistently all over Jacobian Morgan with the pass rush. In the midst of the biggest series of the game, Onwuka made the big plays, which is impressive since it had looked like his playing time had decreased over the past three games.

Honorable Mentions: Zay Flowers, David Bailey, Luc Bequette