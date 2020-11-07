SI.com
BCBulletin
BC vs. Syracuse: Three Key Matchups

A.J. Black

Boston College takes on Syracuse today at 2pm on the RSN. This is the 53rd edition of a rivalry that has spanned 96 years. Here are the three key matchups heading into this game. 

Brandon Sebastian vs. Taj Harris

Syracuse's offense is one of the least effective in all of college football. They rank near the bottom in the run, the pass and scoring. However, they have one real weapon, wide receiver Taj Harris. He is currently 9th in the ACC in receptions, but would be much higher if didn't miss a game for flipping off the camera crew. The Orange need to find points against BC, and it most likely will have to come through Harris (4 TD this year). Brandon Sebastian has been superb this year as a lockdown corner, and most likely will cover Harris. If he shuts down Syracuse's talented wide out, it could be a long day for the Orange.

Boston College vs. Themselves

On paper Boston College has the edge over Syracuse in every matchup. The big issue for the Eagles this year has been the self inflicted mistakes. Currently they rank 102nd in penalties called per game. The Orange are going to need mistakes to get the ball in good field position, and set up scores. They just don't have the man power to matchup and drive down the field. BC has been able to live with their mistakes for the most part, but could Syracuse jump back into the game if the Eagles hand it to them?

David Bailey/Travis Levy vs. Syracuse Defensive Line

If BC wanted to continue to build upon their running success they had against Georgia Tech, this would be the game to do it. Last season against the Orange, the Eagles rushed the ball for 496 yards in a game that ended with Syracuse's defensive coordinator Brian Ward being fired two days later. The Orange have brought in new defensive coordinator Tony White, and a 3-3-5 scheme, but the problems still seem the same. This season the rushing defense hasn't improved, as they have allowed a conference high 228 yards per game. If the Orange can't contain the run and David Bailey/Levy it could be a long day for Dino Babers and Syracuse.

