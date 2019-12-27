Could Tarik Black Be A Transfer Target For Eagles?

New Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley has some decisions to make when he takes over after Ohio State's playoff run ends. He has yet to name an offensive coordinator, but it makes sense that Boston College will become a more pass heavy team next season. The Eagles have some solid options at wide receiver, but a big time option would take BC's offense into a new stratosphere.

If the Eagles do go in that direction with their passing attack, they may need some depth at the wide receiver position. One intriguing target for the Eagles could be Michigan WR Tarik Black, who announced on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. In 2019, the Hamden Connecticut native set personal records with 25 receptions for 343 yards and a touchdown.

Coming out of high school, Black was a highly sought after 4* recruit, ranked 115th in the country. Given BC's run heavy system and the mediocrity of the program, Black was never really a option for the Eagles. But with a new offensive system, and the opportunity to play close to home with the Sebastian brothers who seem close to him and went to high school with him at Cheshire Academy, Black and Boston College could be a great match.

If Black was to choose the Eagles, he would set the offense up with a very good arsenal of weapons. Forecasting out Boston College would have Black and Kobay White as the receivers who could stretch the field, while Zay Flowers and Ethon Williams could do more work in the slot. Having a starting four like that would give Boston College the possibility of a strong passing attack.

Black has been pretty quiet on social media about his plans. But it is worth watching to see if he matches up with Boston College moving forward.