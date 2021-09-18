Boston College In Control 21-0 Over Temple At Halftime

Boston College has answered a lot of questions in the first half, leading the Temple hours 21-0 at halftime. The Eagles came out on fire, with a 67 yard kickoff return by Travis Levy followed by a Dennis Grosel touchdown to Jaden Williams, on a 19 yard pass. The Eagles followed that up with a touchdown by Travis Levy and Patrick Garwo III, as the offensive line has beat up Temple in the trenches.

The defense has been the story of the game so far. After forcing Justin Lynch into three straight three and outs, the Eagles forced a turnover on downs on a tremendous hit by Isaiah Graham Mobley in his return to Philadelphia. The Eagles looked fast, and aggressive, holding Temple to under a 100 yards of total offense and of course zero points.

Dennis Grosel looked solid in his first start since the injury to Phil Jurkovec. He made a handful of big throws, with his only big miss being an interception that was aimed at Jaden Williams.

Temple will start the second half with the ball.

Want to talk with other BC fans about the game? Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin