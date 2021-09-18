September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Boston College In Control 21-0 Over Temple At Halftime

Eagles dominated both ends of the ball against the Owls
Author:

Boston College has answered a lot of questions in the first half, leading the Temple hours 21-0 at halftime. The Eagles came out on fire, with a 67 yard kickoff return by Travis Levy followed by a Dennis Grosel touchdown to Jaden Williams, on a 19 yard pass. The Eagles followed that up with a touchdown by Travis Levy and Patrick Garwo III, as the offensive line has beat up Temple in the trenches.

The defense has been the story of the game so far. After forcing Justin Lynch into three straight three and outs, the Eagles forced a turnover on downs on a tremendous hit by Isaiah Graham Mobley in his return to Philadelphia. The Eagles looked fast, and aggressive, holding Temple to under a 100 yards of total offense and of course zero points. 

Dennis Grosel looked solid in his first start since the injury to Phil Jurkovec. He made a handful of big throws, with his only big miss being an interception that was aimed at Jaden Williams. 

Temple will start the second half with the ball.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Want to talk with other BC fans about the game? Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin

USATSI_16767172_168388155_lowres
Football

Boston College In Control 21-0 Over Temple At Halftime

patgarwo
Football

Boston College vs. Temple: Live Updates

conteforum
Maroon & Gold+

Decision Primer: '22 SF Ryan Dunn

DennisGrosel
Football

Boston College vs. Temple: Predictions and Final Thoughts

SwLy5EBf
Football

How to Watch, Stream and Listen to Boston College vs. Temple

PeterStehr
Football

Morning Bulletin: Locked on Boston College Temple Preview & Predictions

jameskarnik
Basketball

Boston College Men's Basketball Release Full 2021-22 Schedule

Recruiting Notebook
Maroon & Gold+

Boston College Recruiting Notebook: September 16, 2021

USATSI_16686137_168388155_lowres
Football

3 Keys to Victory: Temple