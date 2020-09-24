SI.com
Boston College Heavily Favored Against Texas State

A.J. Black

Boston College (1-0) faces off against Texas State (1-2) this Saturday at 6pm under the lights of Alumni Stadium. After defeating Duke, who was a six point favorite, the Eagles are heavily favored against the Bobcats. According to Vegas Insider.com, the consensus spread is -17.5. The over/under for the game is 58.5. 

The Eagles dominated Duke in all three phases of the game on Saturday in their season opener. Boston College forced five turnovers, and quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw for 300 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. Texas State lost a close game to SMU to open the season, before losing a bizarre game to UTSA in overtime. They however played a much more complete game against University of Louisiana Lafayette this past weekend winning 38-17. 

This is the biggest spread for a Boston College game since they were favored by twenty against Kansas last year. The Eagles were infamously beaten badly by the Jayhawks 48-24 in front of a stunned home crowd. Texas State is not a team to be taken lightly, they average 36.7 points per game through three games. However, on the flipside they have allowed 33.0 points per game.  

Other ACC spreads of note include: 

Louisville at Pittsburgh (-3.0)
Georgia Tech (-8.0) at Syracuse 
Duke at Virginia (-5.0)
Florida State at Miami (-11.0)
NC State at Virginia Tech (-7.0)

