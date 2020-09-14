SI.com
Boston College vs. Texas State: Time And TV Listings Announced

A.J. Black

Boston College will face off against the Texas State Bobcats a week from Saturday at Alumni Stadium. Today the league announced the start time of the game, a 6pm start with the game airing on the RSN family of networks. Further clarifications of the regional channels will come as the game gets closer. 

This game will be played in front of an empty stadium, as state regulations are still forbidding groups of people from events like this. Given the timing of this game, it will be a night game as well, and recent temperatures in the area have dropped in the low 50's and high 40's of late, which could mean a colder environment in an empty Alumni Stadium. 

Texas State is currently 0-2, after a heart breaking loss to UTSA on Saturday. After falling behind early the Bobcat put on a furious comeback, capped with a 20 yard touchdown run and a 91 yard punt return touchdown both with under two minutes remaining in the game.  However, kicker Alan Orona missed a potential game winning extra point in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter. The game went to double overtime, where Orona missed a 20 yard field goal, and Hunter Duplessis hit a 29 to give the Roadrunners a win. 

Boston College kicks off their season on Saturday against the Duke Blue Devils in Durham, North Carolina on Saturday at noon. Duke lost their opener to Notre Dame in a hard fought battle in South Bend on Saturday. BC/Duke will also be on the RSN.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

