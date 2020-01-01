Boston College Mailbag: January 1st, 2020

Happy New Years to all of you out there. Today to kick off the start of the new decade we would like to introduce our newest feature, the Boston College Mailbag! Periodically or when we have enough questions, we will answer them on the site. If you have a question you want answered, email us at BostonCollegeSI@gmail.com, send them to us on Twitter @BostonCollegeSI, or you can use our comment section to leave one.

@TweetinWheaton asks: Given the injuries/early departures of key players, as well as the success of the freshman class, and the ranking of next years recruiting class, should Jim Christian be safe for one more year regardless of how this season ends?

AJ Black: At the end of last season AD Martin Jarmond made it pretty clear that he thought the best way to help the basketball program was to work on improving the resources and facilities for the team. That would lead me to believe that Christian would be safe after this season no matter the record. However there are two factors I think that could change that. If the Eagles play like they did against Duke and crawl to the end of the season, that might force Jarmond's hand. Or if Jarmond sees a coach out there that he thinks will immediately improve the program, I could see him making the move and firing Christian.. Hard to gauge where Jarmond's thought process is right now.

@WhyDog18 asks: You talked a lot about transfers in the college football portal. What are the chances one of those transfers would pick BC?

AJ Black: I think a lot of this will depend on what kind of offensive scheme Jeff Hafley brings to Boston College. There have already been transfers committing to other schools, but I wouldn't expect the Eagles to land one until their offensive and defensive coordinators are named. These kids are going to want to see if BC goes with a spread or pro style offense, and what they will do on defense. Once the coordinators are in place I think BC will have a good shot at landing some transfers. They probably will have an open starting quarterback slot, which as a Power 5 school will be attractive to many transfers. And if BC goes to a spread they will most likely need a wide receiver or two.

John G asks via email: Are you at all worried about Jeff Hafley being a first time head coach?

AJ Black: Certainly there are a lot of risks involved with taking on a first time head coach. But I think the biggest move Hafley will make will be the hiring of his coordinators. The easiest way to set himself up for success is to surround himself with a mixture of young and experienced coaches. They can either be coaches he knows personally, associated with BC or men who come highly recommended from people Hafley trusts. If these coaches can recruit and put together gameplans with Hafley I think he will be just fine.

@Oldbaldeagle asks: Any word on when the coaching staff will be announced?

AJ Black: No word on that front, but I have a feeling we should start to hear names after the bowl game on Thursday. One name to watch out for is former BC defensive backs coach Anthony Campanile, who has been linked to both the Rutgers and BC defensive coordinator jobs. His Michigan Wolverines face off with Alabama today, so I imagine if he does choose one of the open jobs he will announce it soon after the game.

@BigDaddyKane66 asks: Would Boston College ever consider a JUCO QB?

AJ Black: I'm sure the coaching staff would love to have one, but admissions has never allowed them through. I don't see that changing any time soon.

@JacobSzulak8020 asks: Now with Hafley fully focused on BC, are there any uncommitted recruits/transfers that you expect him to try to bring to BC? Ex: Tarik Black, Donald Stewart

AJ Black: The name I have heard from my sources is Tarik Black. A local kid, with connections to current players, he would immediately fill a need for the Eagles. If the Eagles go spread offense having a receiving corp of Black, Kobay White, Zay Flowers and Ethon Williams would be very intriguing.

@Beighsman: Now that we have a real coach, when will COMCAST make the ACC network available to its customers? I may want to watch a game again.

AJ Black: My dude, cut the cord. I switched to YoutubeTV earlier this year, and it has almost every channel that I had with cable for almost a 1/3 of the price including DVR and you can travel with it! All you need is a Roku/Firestick or a smart TV, plug it in and you can have the ACC Network that day. Super easy and saves you money.

@_QBert_ asks: Thoughts on the QB situation heading into next year. Do they bring in a transfer to compete? Is Sam Johnson ready?

AJ Black: If I were a betting man, I would put money on a transfer starting next year. I would be stunned if Sam Johnson was the starter next season. I saw him in the summer and he looked like he needed work. As I answered above, not sure who it will be, but I think BC will be starting someone not on the roster in 2020.

