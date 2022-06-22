Skip to main content

Five True Freshmen Who Could Play Immediate Role For Boston College in '22

A look at some of the younger players who could be in for bigger roles in 2022

Boston College football last year found a handful of freshmen who immediately saw the field. Kicker Connor Lytton, cornerback CJ Burton, linebacker Bryce Steele, and wide receiver Jaden Williams all saw significant playing time in their first season in Chestnut Hill. But which freshmen could see this happen in '22? Here are five top candidates. 

Amari Jackson: Defensive Back

Last season Jeff Hafley utilized two true freshmen in his defensive backfield, Burton and Shawn Asbury II. Now with Asbury transferred and Burton taking on a bigger role in the defense, Hafley will need more depth throughout the season. Jackson is already on campus, enrolling early, and his pedigree speaks for itself. The Eagles held off a late push by Tennessee, and offers from all over the south, and Jackson stuck with his commitment. Lukabu and Hafley like to multiple players and cycle them in and out, so don't be surprised if Jackson is thrusted into big situations throughout the season. 

Joseph Griffin II: Wide Receiver

He hasn't taken a snap with the team yet, but don't let that fool you. The highly regarded local speedster should be a name to watch in summer camp. The Eagles held off a handful of big programs to keep the Springfield native local, and he should pay dividends on the field. The Eagles shed a lot of veteran wide outs with Ethon Williams, CJ Lewis, Jehlani Galloway and Kobay White all transferring out. With spots available, Griffin could easily play the role Jaden Williams played last year, where a strong summer leads to a bigger role come fall. 

Sam Candotti, Punter

With Grant Carlson graduated, the Eagles have a bit of a positional battle heading into summer camp. On one hand the Eagles could go with graduate student Danny Longman, who has two punts under his belt (avg 35 yards), but has been around the program for a while. Or Hafley could go with the Aussie true freshman Sam Candotti. Both had opportunities in spring camp, but the battle should be something that should continue into the summer. 

Jude Bowry, Offensive Guard

To say that Boston College's offensive line will be unrecognizable in 2022 is an understatement. The Eagles, who just lost guard Christian Mahogany for the season with an ACL injury, now have ZERO returning offensive linemen. While most positions have presumed names slotted to start, the guard position still remains one of the biggest question marks post injury. Finn Dirstine looks to be one of the starters, but the other spot remains a mystery and completely up for grabs. Bowry from all accounts looked good this spring, and he certainly could earn his way into the starting lineup. 

Daveon Crouch, Linebacker

This is one that you want to hope isn't true. Boston College should be all set with starters with Kam Arnold, Bryce Steele and Vinny DePalma all seeing significant snaps. It's the question of what's behind them on the depth chart that could lead to Crouch seeing the field. Redshirt freshmen Casey Phinney, Jaylen Blackwell, and Owen McGowan played with the "twos" during the spring game, but a big camp from Crouch could move him into the depth chart as well. The buzz around this Florida linebacker was that he was criminally under ranked in the recruiting circles. Lots of talent, and explosive. 

