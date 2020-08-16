For BC's True Freshmen, a Unique First Collegiate Summer Football Camp

For players on the Boston College roster, this training camp has been a strange and unique journey. The new regulations and safety measures put in place to protect the team against COVID19 has forced the players into their own small bubble that keeps them from the general public. But there is one group that this must be especially challenging for, the team's true freshmen.

A typical first camp involves learning the playbook, adjusting to being away from home, and managing the grueling practice schedule. But for this year's freshmen class, they have a whole set of added challenges to work through. These include getting tested twice a week for COVID19, adherence to social distancing protocols, and a constant barrage of media reports on the virus.

To head coach Jeff Hafley, the group of first year collegiate players have responded. "They've done a really nice job so far. We have a good group of young guys," he said of his freshmen. They have been a strong group off the field as well, as the team has had only one positive COVID19 test, meaning that the entire team has bought in and are adhering to living in the bubble.

On the field, the freshmen are going through what sounds like the typical bumps and acclimation. "I think they're doing a really good job. A lot of them are getting a lot of reps because we're thin in a lot of areas." Hafley explained. "They'll make mistakes and they're learning. A lot of the football is new to them, a lot of the scheme is new, a lot of the volume of the scheme is new compared to what they were used to."

And even though all these challenges exist, Hafley insists that his coaching staff will continue to push the young players on his team. "we still gotta coach them hard and they still gotta help us out the best that they can because some of them are going to see some action."

There are certainly spots on the team that are going to give these freshmen a chance to step up and earn playing time. Practice reports have brought up multiple freshmen such as Charlie Gordinier, Cam Horsley, Taji Johnson, and Andre Hines. All of whom play in positions thin in depth that could necessitate a freshman climbing on to the two deep.

This group of freshmen will be soon faced with a bigger challenge. Their classmates, whom will be entering campus in the next few weeks, and inevitably will tempt them to throw away all that they have worked for. But the staff is hoping that the lessons the group have learned in the bubble, the discipline they have built up will translate to the new variables in their lives. "We're not going to be able to keep this bubble forever, we know that. Things are going to get harder," Hafley explained. "That's why we really have to form great habits and follow the protocols we have in place."

