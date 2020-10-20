Boston College at The "Very Top" for New '21 OLB/DE Offer Tyeus Clemons

Boston College continued to make a late push in the Class of '21, offering DE/OLB Tyeus Clemons out of Harvest, Alabama.

As mentioned in the tweet above, this was the first Power 5 offer for the 6'3 245lb Clemons. However, shortly after his Boston College offer, he received an offer from Tulane. Based on his film he is the type of player that would have blown up at camps, and got more offers, but because of COVID-19 he remained undiscovered until now. The Eagles staff has been busy of late in Alabama, earlier this month they landed a commitment from Quintayvious Hutchins, a DE/OLB.

BC Bulletin spoke with Clemons about his offer, and where he stands in his recruitment.

It has been a long wait for Clemons who had to wait until October for a Power 5 offer. But then Boston College came knocking. "Coach Vince (Oghobaase) offered me, he told me that it was a real offer and it was a big opportunity for me. And I just felt really overwhelmed because it was my first one." For the senior, the grinding and hard work he put in was paying off. "It shows that patience is key. And the work you do in the dark will come to the light," said Clemons.

BC was clearly a big offer to the DE/OLB. He was a effusive in the praise of the program. "Looks amazing, exactly what you would think a good school should look like." Oghobaase also clearly left an impression on the recruit, who said "He sounds amazing and really excited to get to know and coach me."

When asked where Boston College stands in his recruitment, he explained that they were "very high up". According to Clemons a decision could be coming soon, and based on what he has said, it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up in Chestnut Hill next season.

