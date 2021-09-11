Boston College Survives UMass 45-28

The Boston College Eagles escaped a game filled with injuries, penalties, and questionable defense to down UMass 45-28 in Amherst.

UMass started the game off with a bad interception from Brady Olson who hit Josh DeBerry. Boston Colleges marched down the field to score on a six yard Alec Sinkfield rush. But the Eagles paid a heavy cost, as Phil Jurkovec left the game with a wrist injury, and did not return to the game.

The Eagles continued their power rushing, scoring five minutes later on a touchdown rush by Dennis Grosel from two yards out. BC went into the halftime up 14-0, but penalties and some defensive sloppiness cast a shadow over the lead.

The third quarter was a scoring explosion as both teams put up 21 points in the quarter. BC scored on a touchdown pass to Trae Barry, a twenty yard TD by Travis Levy and a fumble return by Jaiden Lars Woodbey. But UMass scored after Travis Levy fumbled a punt on the BC one, and a touchdown through the air and the ground.

The game got closer than many expected, getting as close as ten points, but a big kickoff return from Travis Levy sealed the win for the Eagles. BC also got hit with another injury, as Zay Flowers went down on a jet sweep. It was reported after the injury that he would return to the game.

One revelation from the game was Patrick Garwo, who looked dynamic as Boston College's leading rusher, running the ball 15 times for 165 yards.

There is a lot to be concerned about exiting this game, first and foremost the healthy of Zay Flowers and Phil Jurkovec. But BC’s defense showed holes as well allowing 28 points and 341 yards. But many of the mistakes BC made were self inflicted, and that will fall on the staff and players to fix before the Eagles face off against Temple next weekend.

