Boston College vs. UMass: Kickoff Time And TV Announced

The first three Boston College games have their kickoff times and TV listings.
Boston College football announced the kickoff time for the Eagles game against the UMass Minutemen. The game which will be played at McGuirk Stadium in Amherst, will have a 3:30 start time and will be shown on NESN+ or the FloSports network. 

The last time these two teams faced off was in 2018, when the Eagles cruised to a 55-21 victory in Alumni Stadium. This year's matchup will be the first game that the two teams have played on the Amherst campus since McGuirk was renovated and expanded. 

With this announcement Boston College now has their first three kickoff times set in stone. The Eagles will open the season against Colgate on September 4th at Alumni Stadium, that game will kickoff at noon and be shown on the ACC Network. Finally the game against Temple, to be played in Philadelphia will also be a noon start and shown on ESPN2 or ESPNU. 

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

