Boston College 45 UMass 28: Defensive Observations

A look at the defense who struggled mightily against UMass, but is it fixable

On Saturday, Boston College defeated UMass 45-28 in a game that was much tighter, and sloppier than most people had projected. The Minutemen kept the game tight and unforced BC errors let Walt Bell's squad back into the game countless times.

* Let's start this off with the obvious, the defense was not very good in this game. They were very sloppy, they missed a few assignments, and didn't put much pressure on the UMass offense. That being said, some of the scheme was by design. There were very few complex blitz schemes, BC instead being content to sit back in simple man to man and zone coverages. From what it seemed like watching the game, BC was saying "here it is, our simplest defense, try and beat us."

* That being said there were a LOT of mistakes that need to be cleaned up. Boston College made 11 penalties for 99 yards, seemingly bailing out UMass over and over again. Shitta Sillah, the defensive star of game one struggled throughout the game, and there were multiple defenders who jumped offsides giving UMass much more manageable down situations.

* UMass quarterback Brady Olson had all the time in the world during this game, as BC rarely got pressure in his face. He wasn't sacked, and did a nice job mixing the short and long ball against the Eagles.

* The broken coverage on the Rico Arnold catch was something that has to have Tem Lukabu and Jeff Hafley steaming.

* Thought the interior of BC's defensive line had a good game, liked the play of TJ Rayam, Cam Horsley and Izaiah Henderson.

* Sticking with positives, Isaiah Graham Mobley has shown why the coaching staff was so excited about him this season. Good instincts, quick player.

* Boston College has to clean up their game moving forward. These mistakes are okay against UMass, but against a team like NC State it will kill them. Expect the staff to work extra hard to get it fixed, and make sure this was a fluke and not a trend.

