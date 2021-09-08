Boston College to Wear Red Bandana Uniforms Against UMass

BC will bring out the red bandana uniforms for their game against the Minutemen. This game will be played on 20th Anniversary of 9/11

On Wednesday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley announced that the team will be wearing their special red bandana uniforms for Saturday's game against UMass. The game will be played on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

These uniforms will be worn during the Red Bandana game, an annual Boston College tradition that honors the memory of fallen hero Welles Crowther. A BC alumni, Crowther lost his life on 9/11 while rescuing other people stuck in the south tower of the World Trade Center. Though he lost his life, he was remembered as the man in the "red bandana" which Crowther had to help him breathe in the smoke. In the end he saved 18 people from the tower.

Typically these uniforms would be worn for a night game, usually on a major television channel. This is a change, as the game will instead align on the game that lands on 9/11. Last season, the Eagles wore their red bandana uniforms against Notre Dame, and the season before against Kansas.

It looks like Boston College will wear the red bandana uniforms twice this season, as it was announced earlier this summer that the November 5th Friday evening game against Virginia Tech would be the official Red Bandana game.

This year will be the first year we see Adidas's take on the red bandana uniforms, as they became the official outfitter for BC football over the summer.

