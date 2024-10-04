Boston College-Virginia Football History: Who Holds Advantage in All-Time Series?
The Boston College Eagles football team (4-1, 1-0 ACC) kicks off its ACC slate on Saturday afternoon with a road game against the Virginia Cavaliers (3-1, 1-0 ACC).
Both teams have gotten off to a good start to the season and are looking to continue to build on that as conference play kicks into full gear.
Although a conference opponent, the Eagles and Cavaliers have been a sporadic matchup, only playing a total of eight times in their histories and Boston College leading the all-time series 7-1.
On the eve of game day, below is a look at the series between the programs.
November 16, 1963 | Boston College 30, Virginia 21.
The first matchup between the two programs was a regular-season game in Chestnut Hill in 1963. The Eagles defeated the Cavaliers 30-21 to improve to 6-2 on the year. The contest marked the team’s second-to-last game of the year.
January 1, 1994 | Boston College 31, Virginia 13 | Carquest Bowl
After ending the 1993 season with a 8-3 overall record, the team traveled to Miami, Fla., to take on the Virginia Cavaliers in the 1994 Carquest Bowl. The Eagles defeated the Cavaliers 31-13 to secure the team’s ninth win of the season.
October 8, 2005 | Boston College 28, Virginia 17.
In the third matchup between the two programs, the Eagles defeated the Cavaliers 28-17 in a regular-season game. Boston College quarterback Quinton Porter went 25-of-37 for 301 yards and one touchdown. The remainder of the Eagles' scores came from rushing touchdowns, a 35-yarder by Andrew Callender and a pair of one-yarders from Brian Toal. Tony Gonzalez caught the touchdown reception from Porter, a 19-yard pass.
As for Virginia, quarterback Marques Hagans went 21-of-35 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, a nine-yard pass to Fontel Mines and a 23-yard pass to Deyon Williams. The Cavaliers also scored on a 37-yard field goal by kicker Connor Hughes.
November 14, 2009 | Boston College 14, Virginia 10.
The Eagles earned their seventh win of the 2009 season with a victory over the Cavaliers. Boston College struck first on a ten-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter from quarterback Dave Shinskie to Justin Jarvis. The Cavaliers responded and scored ten unanswered points, a 58-yard pick six by Chris Cook and a 38-yard field goal by kicker Robert Randolph to have the 10-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Eagles scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winning touchdown with 7:53 remaining in the game on a one-yard touchdown run by Shinskie. In total, the Eagles quarterback went 12-of-26 for 147 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions as well as three rush attempts for -9 yards and one touchdown.
November 20, 2010 | Boston College 17, Virginia 13.
The two programs met in back-to-back seasons for the first time in their histories in 2010. Virginia got off to a 10-3 lead in the second quarter, however a 39-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chase Rettig to Alex Amidon tied up the ballgame with 1:21 remaining in the first half. The Cavaliers went into halftime with a three-point lead after driving down the field and kicking a 40-yard field goal by Rober Rudolph as time expired. Virginia would go scoreless in the second half while the Eagles scored once late in the third quarter on a four-yard touchdown run by Montel Harris to go up 17-13.
October 21, 2017 | Boston College 41, Virginia 10.
The Eagles jumped out to a fast 24-0 lead early in the second quarter after getting on the board on a 30-yard field goal by kicker Colton Lichtenberg and scoring on a 76-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Thadd Smith, a 76-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Anthony Brown to wide receiver Kobay White, and a ten-yard pass to tight end Tommy Sweeney.
Virginia scored on a one-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Joe Reed with 42 seconds remaining in the second quarter to avoid the goose egg heading into halftime. The Cavaliers scored one final time in the fourth quarter on a 38-yard field goal by kicker A.J. Mejia.
The Eagles added 17 additional points to the board in the second half on a 36-yard field goal by Lichtenberg, a three-yard pass to Sweeney, and a 40-yard pick six by linebacker John Lamot.
December 5, 2020 | Virginia 43, Boston College 32.
The sole victory for the Cavaliers in this all-time series came during COVID season. In the regular-season finale, Virginia defeated Boston College 43-32. The Cavaliers scored on four rushing touchdowns by Brennan Armstrong, Wayne Taulapapa, and a pair from Keytaon Thompson as well as one passing touchdown to Ra’Shaun Henry. The team also scored a hat trick of field goals, a 38-yarder, a 26-yarder, and a 28-yarder by Brian Delaney.
As for Boston College, quarterback Dennis Grosel went 32-of-46 for 520 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. He connected with wide receiver Zay Flowers for a pair, tight end Hunter Long, and wide receiver Jehlani Galloway. The Eagles also kicked one field goal, a 35-yarder by Aaron Boumerhi as time expired in the second quarter.
September 30, 2023 | Boston College 27, Virginia 24.
The most recent game between the two was in 2023 when the Eagles defeated the Cavaliers 27-24 after battling back from a 14-point deficit. Virginia went into halftime with a 21-7 lead after three touchdown passes from quarterback Tony Muskett to Mike Hollins, Malik Washington, and Malachi Fields. The Eagles stormed back as they outscored the Cavaliers 20-3 in the second half. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos threw a pair of touchdown passes to Joe Griffin and Lewis Bond. Kicker Liam Connor tacked on two field goals which included a 42-yarder to go ahead with 2:11 remaining in the game. The kick went on to be the game-winner.