Duke vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for ACC Championship
The ACC title game is set for Saturday, and, surprisingly, one of the teams playing in it has made it this far. Duke is in the big game despite finishing the regular season 7-5. The Blue Devils went 6-2 in conference play and were the beneficiaries of a five-way tiebreaker. They’ll face a No. 17 Virginia that blew them out just a few weeks ago.
The Cavaliers can count on the ACC’s leading rusher in J’Mari Taylor, but the Blue Devils can score in a hurry with the ACC’s best passing attack. Duke’s Darian Mensah has tormented opposing defenses all year and hardly ever turns the ball over. He had his least accurate performance of the season in his first meeting with Virginia and could flip the script if he finds his form in the rematch.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Duke vs. Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Duke: +3.5 (-110)
- Virginia: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Duke: +138
- Virginia: -164
Total: 57.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Duke vs. Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Duke: 7-5
- Virginia: 10-2
Duke vs. Virginia Key Players to Watch
Duke
Darian Mensah: Mensah has thrown for more than 200 yards and two scores in 10 games this season. He leads the ACC in passing yards (3,450) and passing touchdowns (28) with just four picks. Only Pittsburgh has scored more points than Duke in the ACC, and Mensah has a lot to do with that as the Blue Devils’ most crucial piece on offense.
Virginia
J’Mari Taylor: Taylor has rushed for 997 yards and 14 scores this season and should be licking his chops ahead of this matchup. He gashed the Blue Devils with 133 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 18 carries earlier this season. He’s gone over 100 rushing yards in three of the five games he’s played away from home this year.
Duke vs. Virginia Prediction and Pick
Virginia is a strong 8-4 against the spread, while Duke has been at a disadvantage because of its poor defense. The Blue Devils are a bottom-six team against the run, and their inability to win up front has been a key reason they’re giving up 29.4 points per game and are 5-6-1 against the spread.
Duke has done what it’s supposed to against lesser teams, but is 1-2 against the spread as an underdog. Virginia has the tools to control the pace of the game with its rushing attack. Even if the Blue Devils are in their home state.
The Cavaliers can comfortably win and cover the spread as the more well-rounded team.
PICK: Virginia -3.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
